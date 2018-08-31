The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Artist Boat will offer its free guided beach tours on the hour from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today through Monday at Stewart Beach at 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Tours are 45 minutes each. For information, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-770-0722.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The National Mah Jongg League Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Mario’s Ristorante at 2202 61st St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call Shirley Leonard at 832-623-9947.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have a barbecue benefit fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. today at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Barbecue dinners will be $12 each. Proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters. The band, Stranded, also will perform. For information, call 409-762-1212.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. today in the chapel at University Baptist Church at 16106 Middlebrook Drive in Houston. The group will have its genealogy show and tell and potluck dinner (take a dish to share). Visit www.TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Wild About Texas will perform. Entry is $5. BYOB. For information, call 281-337-4952.
UPCOMING
The 50 Club of Galveston County will have its third annual poker run Saturday in Galveston. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the West End Sandbar game room. Poker stops will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Awards will be given. For information, visit www.50clubgal vestoncounty.org or call 832-588-7476, 281-924-0025, or 409-744-5973.
Painter Fontaine Jacobs will present the “Watercolor on Yupo” workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Galveston Art League at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $30. For information on what to take, visit galvestonartleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Author Joe Willis will have a book signing and discussion on his book “Teaching Lessons,” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at G. Lee Gallery at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. For information, call 432-664-1175.
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its annual Labor Day fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. Monday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Barbecue chicken dinners will be $10 each. For information, call 409-762-1212.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting registration for its fall drama classes for ages 6-16 at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Classes will be Sept. 10 through Oct. 29. For information and registration, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
The German Texan Heritage Society Conference will be Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For registration and information, visit www.germantexans.org or call 512-467-4569.
Bay Area Turning Point is having a virtual food drive where you can donate items by visiting http://a.co/6PgxAXX or you can ship and/or drop off items to 210 S. Walnut St. in Webster, TX 77598. To make a monetary donation, visit https://give.idonate.com/bay-ar ea-turning-point/donate.
