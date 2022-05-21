TODAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. today and will end when all boxes are distributed at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Friendswood Community Prayer Breakfast will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. today at Westwood Elementary School, 506 W. Edgewood Drive in Friendswood. Pastor Mario Ayala will be the speaker. Breakfast is $5. For information, call Byron or Carol Fulk, 713-408-4785.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 9 a.m. today at Central Christian Church, 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. The group will participate in a service project trimming vegetation causing obstructions for motorists. The group will provide trash bags, but take your own trimmers. For information, contact Thayer Evans, thayer@thayerevansgalveston.com or 409-739-5258.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. today at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Commissioner Joe Giusti, Constable Jimmy Fullen and several others will be on the program. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 89 will host its Thank A Vet Ride today. Sign-up begins at 10 a.m. at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All modes of transportation are welcome. For information, call 812-780-8121 or 409-789-7626.
The Friends of the Friendswood Public Library will have a book sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Prices are $5 a bag or $10 a box. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The city of Galveston will have its hurricane preparedness fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 715 30th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-3710.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, email galvestonislandmarket@gmail.com.
The Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 of the Texas Society of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at noon today at Kelley’s Country Cookin’, 4604 Interstate 45 in La Marque. For information, visit bdgsar.org.
The Galveston chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will have its third annual Ennis Williams scholarship luncheon at noon today in the ballroom of the Island Hilton Hotel, 5500 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Mayor Dedrick Johnson will be the keynote speaker. Tickets are $40 per person. To purchase, visit gamma-pi-lambda.com or call Darrell Brightmon, 713-562-1068, or Hank Thierry, 409-771-4470.
The Light Up the Night — It’s Grad Party Time event will be from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. today on the Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. For information, visit kemahboardwalk.com or call 877-285-3624.
The Artist Boat will have its Sip & See event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at its coastal heritage preserve in Galveston. Tickets are $30 a person and must be purchased in advance. Space is limited. For tickets and information, visit artistboat.org/cross-the-road or call 409-632-0388.
SUNDAY
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galveston sownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 39th pastor and wife anniversary of the Rev. Joseph Franklin, and his wife, Marilyn, at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. Carl McNelty and the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will be the special guests.
The Bark-A-Thon at the Kemah Boardwalk will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays through May 29 at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. Local animal shelters will be hosting dog adoptions; no pets are allowed on property. For information, call 281-535-8100.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston Symphony Orchestra has a limited supply of free student tickets for its performance at 4 p.m. Sunday at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information and tickets, visit galvestonsymphony.org.
MONDAY
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer free diapers for children and adults from 8 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Compton Community Outreach Center, 2628 Ball Ave. (rear) in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-299-1394.
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book.curative.com/sites/33023.
The Galveston County Health District will offer COVID-19 first, second and booster doses from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, with extended hours until 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Clinic hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Appointments recommended. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-949-3459.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 23rd St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
UPCOMING
Ted Ellis’ Juneteenth Champions Museum Pop-up will be on view beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. A question-and-answer session will begin at 6:30 p.m. One day only. Admission is free. For information, call 409-763-8854.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have its teleconferencing meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday. To access via Zoom, enter meeting ID: 470-077-5501 with passcode: BFBGW, or by phone, 346-248-7799. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
The Boys & Girls Club of Galveston’s Youth Heritage Chorale is seeking youth to participate for the upcoming Juneteenth celebration. Rehearsals will be at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and May 31 at Fanfare! Lutheran Music Academy, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, contact June Collins Pulliam, director@fanfarelma.com or 409-762-8477, Ext. 2.
The Kemah Police Department will have its Guns & Gals event for women ages 18 and older from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 28 at a location TBA. To sign up, call 281-334-5414 and leave name, phone number and email. Practical will be included, and food will be provided.
