TODAY
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The city of Friendswood will have its “Movies in the Park” event Fridays through Aug. 13 at the Newman Amphitheater in Centennial Park, 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at sunset. ”Jurassic Park” will be shown today. Take your own blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks. For information, visit www.ci.friendswood.tx.us.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. For information, call 409-935-5797.
We R.O.C.K will have its annual back to school supplies giveaway from 9 a.m. until supplies are gone Saturday at Dunbar Middle School, 2901 23rd St. in Dickinson. If you’d like to donate supplies or volunteer, email Kayla Barnett-Mansaray, sweetk7d3@gmail.com, or Roslyn Barnett, roslyn_brntt@yahoo.com.
Texas City Independent School District will have its “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Walmart at 6410 Interstate 45 S. in La Marque. For information, contact Barbara White at mrsstingaree@gmail.com or 409-739-2268.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Plumeria Propagation” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Master Gardener Loretta Osteen will lead the hands-on workshop. Must preregister. Space is limited to the first 12 registrants. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
OG Demi-God Barbers will present its Godly Back 2 School event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2413 Cedar Road in La Marque. $5 haircuts will be available for youth younger than 18 years old; free food also will be given away. For information, call 832-949-3371.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its fall softball registration from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and Aug. 14; and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 3-14. For information, call Tony Prets, 281-658-7573. Ongoing registration can be found at galvestonlassieleague.org.
The Kids Like Me Organization will have its inaugural Summer Fun Day 4 Special Needs event from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. Show your support to families/friends living with autism disorder spectrum. There will be fun, food, music and games. For information, call Yalunda Ward at 409-526-6273.
SUNDAY
Congregation Shaar Hashalom and its Sisterhood will have its annual garage/rummage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 15 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Lorenzo Williams, and his wife, Elnora, at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at 3215 Broadway in Galveston. The Rev. Byron Williams Sr. will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-763-4776.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 17th pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Michael Dwyer Sr., and his wife, Lydia, at 11 a.m. Sunday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. Timmy Sykes and the Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. Attendees are encouraged to wear black and white. For information, call 409-763-5586.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its 10th annual “Keep the Spirit of ‘45 Alive” program honoring World War II veterans at 2 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
UPCOMING
Galveston Independent School District will be accepting donations of back to school items such as school supplies, backpacks, uniforms, diapers/wipes, underwear/bras, feminine supplies, toiletries and monetary donations at the Scott building, 4116 Ave. N 1/2; the island chamber, 2228 Mechanic St.; and at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Ave. O in Galveston through Wednesday. For information, call 409-766-5743.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 13 at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will have its Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and snow-cones will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. There also will be an opportunity to sign up to vote, as well as receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. For information, call 409-939-4529.
Tanger Outlets Houston will have a Back to School Bash from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at 5885 Interstate 45 S. in Texas City. The free event will feature an array of fun-filled activities including live music, games, giveaways and more. For information, visit tangeroutlets.com/houston.
The Bay Area Chorus will have singing auditions from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 15 and Aug. 22 at New Beginnings Church, 1415 W. Main St. in League City. To schedule an appointment, call 832-932-5991.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will have its Back 2 School Bash from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 21 at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Walk-up or drive-thru will be available. Parent/guardians must show ID and children must be present. For information and to preregister, call Nancy Murphy, 409-935-1100.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its “Divine Deal$” silent auction and garage sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 28 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. All proceeds will benefit the school. For information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.