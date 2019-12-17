Tuesday

9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.

3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.

5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, city hall annex, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.

7 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.

Wednesday

5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.

6:30 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.

Thursday

6:30 p.m.: City of La Marque Parks Board, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.

Dec. 30

9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.

Email city meetings to Angela Wilson, angela.wilson@galvnews.com.

