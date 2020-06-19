The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual BBQ Cook-Off Friday and June 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Entry fee is $150. Prizes will be awarded. For information, email alegion554@yahoo.com or call 281-332-8733.
