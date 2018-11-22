The Community Thanksgiving Feast will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Kukral Hall at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School at 1600 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Coats and jackets, as well as dinners, will be given away. For information, call Barbara White at 409-739-2268.
The Salvation Army will have its third annual Thanksgiving Day feast from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday at 601 51st St. in Galveston. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call Holly McDonald at 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a Thanksgiving potluck luncheon at 2 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Houston Astronomical Society will have its Astronomy in the Park event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Rustic Oaks Park at 5101 Orange Blossom Court in League City. For information, call Daniel or Rebeca Roy at 210-792-3255 or 210-810-7895.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual fall sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 25 in the meeting room of Clear Lake Park at 5001 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. For information, visit www.saltgrasspotters.com or call 713-410-8599 or 713-851-4012.
Author E. R. Bills will be signing copies of his book “100 Things to Do in Texas Before You Die” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The University of Texas Medical Branch School of Nursing will have its annual Holiday Style Fashion Show & Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.HolidayStyleShow.com.
Local author, Kelsey Clifton, will be signing copies of her debut novel “A Day Out of Time” from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Art of Coffee at 609 Bradford Ave. in Kemah. For information, email kclifton.lightningbug@outlook.com.
Bay Area Turning Point will have its holiday market event from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Sylvan Beach Pavilion at 1 Sylvan Beach Drive in La Porte. For information, email acorns@bayareaturning point.com or call 281-338-7600.
The Galveston County Fair & Rodeo will have its annual WinterFest event from Nov. 30 through Dec. 1 at its fairgrounds at Jack Brooks Park on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, visit galvestoncoun tyfair.com or call 409-986-6010.
The 45th annual Dickens on The Strand will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 30, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 1, and noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 2. For tickets and information, visit www.dickensonthestrand.org or call 409-765-7834.
CASA of Galveston County is accepting registration for its annual Walk A Mile in My Shoes fundraiser at casagalveston.org/walk. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dec. 1 on the grounds of the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is $20.
Registration for the city of Friendswood’s annual Flapjack Fun Run can be found at www.friendswood.com. The fun will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 1 at Stevenson Park. For information, email rec@friendswood.com or call 281-996-3320.
The Sunshine Center will have its annual Holiday Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. Plants, ceramics, and more will be available. For information, call 409-763-5029.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Chili Appreciation Society International Chili Cook-off Dec. 1 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Registration begins at 9 a.m. ($5 with the donation of an unwrapped toy or $25 with no toy donation). Breakfast tacos will be served at 8 a.m. For information and rules, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Growing Tomatoes from Seeds” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and “Small Trees, Small Yards” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Texas City Garden Club will have its 47th annual Holiday Gift Shop from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. If you’d like to participate, call Nancy Heard at 409-948-8497 or 409-771-5697.
Let’s Dance will have its Beyond the Baubles ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Dec. 1 at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $8 per person. Attire is casual to glitzy. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder at 417-838-2204.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its Citrus Seminar and Tasting event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 4 at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The city of La Marque will have its Rockin’ in a Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 5. Afterward, the lighting of the Christmas tree, visits with Santa Claus, and popcorn and hot chocolate will be served at Walter Feigle Park at 1011 Bayou Road in La Marque. To enter parade and get route information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
The city of Kemah is accepting registration for its Candy Land Christmas Lighted Parade at www.kemah-tx.gov. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Bay Area Houston Visitor Center at 604 Bradford Ave. in Kemah. For information, call Brenda Miller-Fergerson at 281-334-1611.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will have its annual Christmas Toy and Food Drive Fundraiser from 9 p.m. Dec. 7 to 1 a.m. Dec. 8 at the 921 Lounge at 921 Texas Ave. in Texas City. Live music will be performed by Orion The Band. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. For information, call Russell Gary at 409-739-4361, or Thelma Bowie at 409-939-4557.
The American Legion Riders Post No. 89 will have its annual police escorted motorcycle run to the Ronald McDonald House in Galveston Dec. 8. Motorcycle riders in Galveston County are asked to participate. To see what items are needed, visit www.rmhg.org. To sign up, call Jim Rabon at 409-789-7626.
The Bayou Vista annual Christmas Boat Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 8. If you would like to participate, registration can be found at www.bvboatparade.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Breakfast with Santa event for children from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 8 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Rotary Club of League City will have its annual Polar Bear Plunge for Polio Plus at 9 a.m. Dec. 8 at South Shore Harbour Resort at 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. For information, visit www.league cityrotary.com.
The Catholic Daughters will have its annual holiday arts and crafts show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. If you’d like to participate, contact Myra Goodman at mgoodman1947@gmail.com or 409-766-0006.
The Junior League of Galveston County will have its 67th annual “Fly Me to the Moon” Holiday Charity Ball at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Tickets and sponsorships are available at jlgcflyme tothemoon.com.
