HAPPY BIRTHDAY Jolisha Mays, J.R. Robinson, Webster Jones, Melba Adams, Brandy Hinds-Boone, Debbie Criss, Edricka Champion, Kenneth Addison, Daryl Hunton, Carolyn Webb Morris, Karen Vaden, Alexis Sarvaunt and Alfreda Whittaker Reese.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Mitchell Moreno.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.