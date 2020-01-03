The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 281-933-1113.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. today at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Santa Fe 42 Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Ed Pickett Hall at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. New members are welcome. Contact Sybil Miller, sybilmiller@verizon.net or 713-628-0319.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have music by DJ Judy from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Jan. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Lassie League will have its spring softball registration from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Jan. 18 at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 4-16. For information, visit galvestonlassieleague.org or call Tony Prets, 281-658-7573.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free “Wedge Grafting” class from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Space is limited to the first 20 registrants. The “Growing Avocados” class will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For information, visit http://aggie-horticul ture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its Battle of Galveston walking tour at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 per person. RSVP is required. To RSVP and get more information, visit www.galvestonhistory.org.
Let’s Dance will have its “Come to the Cabaret” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 15. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit that supports children in Galveston County is encouraged to apply. For information and guidelines, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The Galveston King Fest Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is set for 1 p.m. Jan. 18. The route will begin at 29th and Church streets and will end at Menard Park at 28th Street and Avenue Q. The Rev. Edward Lawson III will serve as the grand marshal. If you or your group/organization would like to participate, contact Gilbert Robinson, galvestonmlkparade@yahoo.com or 409-771-8567.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its winter juried show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston (early drop-off will be Jan. 26; call 409-682-3515 to arrange). Any artist ages 15 and older can enter up to three works. $20 entry fee. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas will have its 34th annual Mardi Gras Gala at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Tickets are $60 per person. Raffle tickets also are available for $20 each or three for $40. For tickets, call 409-939-2685.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.