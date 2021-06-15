Today
9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, city hall annex, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.
6 p.m.: Village of Tiki Island Council, Public Safety Building, 747 Tiki Drive, 409-935-1427.
6:30 p.m.: Kemah Community Development Corp., board meeting, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.
7 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.
Wednesday
5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.
6:30 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.
Thursday
6:30 p.m.: City of La Marque Parks Board, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.
