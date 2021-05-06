The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. today at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Felicia Harris Hoss will present “Impacting Elections at the Local Level and Expanding Your Reach.” For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have its regular teleconference meeting at 1 p.m. today via Zoom. To enter meeting, use meeting ID: 830-9110-6784 with passcode: 627471. For agenda, visit gccac.org. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
FRIDAY
Satori School will have its 40th annual silent auction fundraiser virtually through Friday. To register, visit fundraiser.bid/satori2021 and for information, email director@satorischool.net.
The Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston will have its online auction fundraiser and gala, “The Song Goes On” through Friday at www.bayareachorus.rallyup.com. For information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
The Boys & Girls Club will have drive-thru registration from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Friday at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For ages 6-17. Space is limited. For information, call 409-763-2227.
The Clear Creek Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. Nick Adams, a presidential appointee in the Trump administration, will be the speaker. To RSVP, visit www.clearcreekrw.org/event.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will provide a free In Our Own Voice presentation from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The presentation provides a personal perspective of mental health conditions. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. During Ramadan, Taraweeh prayers will be available from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Wednesday. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galvestonislamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The 2021 Texas Crab Festival will be from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday; 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Festival Park at 1605 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. Admission is $10 per person (ages 15 and younger free) Friday and Saturday; and free for everyone Sunday. For information, visit txcrabfestival.org or email info@texascrabfestival.org.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through May 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
The 47th annual Galveston Historic Homes Tour will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Galveston. Tickets are $40 per person. To purchase tickets, visit galvestonhistory.org. For information, call 409-765-3424.
The city of League City police and firefighters will participate in the “Battle for Holden” fundraiser benefit at 1 p.m. Saturday at Challenger Columbia Stadium at 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster. All proceeds will benefit Holden James, a Clear Creek High School senior who was hurt during a football practice in December. Tickets are $8 per person. To purchase tickets or make a donation, visit leaguecity.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=11352.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through May 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through May 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday via Zoom. The superintendents from Clear Creek and Dickinson independent school districts will be the guest speakers. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliabodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will provide a free Community Ending The Silence presentation Wednesday. The presentation will help to start a conversation about mental health, warning signs and behaviors of mental health conditions and suicide, and how to reach out and respond to an individual facing challenges. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Butler Longhorn Museum will present a special evening with “The King” from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. May 14 at 1220 Coryell St. in League City. Vince King will perform as Elvis. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for members and $35 for all others. For tickets and information, visit www.butlerlonghornmuseum.com or call 281-332-1393.
Meals on Wheels of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to help with its Water on Wheels distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon May 15 at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To sign up, visit www.volunteerhou.org or call Lauren Lewis at 281-818-0855.
The renown Bach Society of Houston will have its special matinee concert at 3:30 p.m. May 15 in the sanctuary of First Lutheran Church on the corner of 25th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Admission is free; however, a free-will offering of $5 to $10 will be appreciated. For information, email rick@bachsocietyhouston.org or kturner@bachsocietyhouston.org, or call the church at 409-762-8477.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Composting” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. May 21 virtually. Master Gardener Jim Gilliam will present the class. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The 1NE Hope Love Lyrics and Laughs Experience has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. May 29 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. The event will feature Kelly Price, Marcus D. Wiley, Lyfe Jennings and more. COVID safety protocols will be strictly enforced. For tickets and information, visit https://ticketstripe.com/1neHopeExperience, or call Paul Morgan Courville, 409-347-3773.
The Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston will have its Memorial Day concert at 4 p.m. May 30 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 18220 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay/Houston; and at 7 p.m. May 31 at Dickinson First United Methodist Church at 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
The Vietnam Veterans of America No. 685 will have its annual watchfire Memorial Day program at 6 p.m. May 30 at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock. For information, call Buddy Farina, 409-682-1360.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. May 31 at Fairview Cemetery at 901 N. Kansas Ave. in League City. The post also will provide hot dogs from noon to 2 p.m. at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The 24th annual Galveston Juneteenth banquet will be at 7 p.m. June 1 at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Tickets are $40 per person or $400 for a table of eight. For tickets and information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
The Bryan Museum will have its children’s painting workshop series from 9 a.m. to noon June 7 through June 10 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To register, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org. For information, call 409-632-7685.
The 2021 Galveston Juneteenth Gala will be at 6:30 p.m. June 10 at Ashton Villa at 2310 Broadway in Galveston. State Rep. Mayes Middleton will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $40 per person or $400 for a table of eight. For tickets and information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
The 42nd annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth celebration, celebrating the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, will be at 10 a.m. June 19 in the front yard at Ashton Villa at 2310 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Masks are required. For information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
There will be a Juneteenth parade at 1 p.m. June 19 beginning at 26th and Ball streets and ending at 41st and Ball streets at Wright Cuney Park in Galveston. Immediately afterward, there also will be a picnic. If you’d like to participate, call Gwynethia Shabazz Pope, 409-996-5436; Sandra Toussant, 409-682-3419; or Byron James, 409-392-6306.
The inaugural Galveston Island Juneteenth Festival will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 19 in the parking field adjacent to Kermit Courville Stadium at 1429 27th St. in Galveston. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, text Lawanda Ward at 409-457-3570 or email aboutfacefashionco.6@gmail.com.
ONGOING
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.artistboat.org. Camps will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays June 14 through June 18; June 28 through July 2; and July 19 through July 23 at 13330 Settegast Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-632-0388.
The Bryan Museum is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.thebryanmuseum.org. Session I is July 12 through July 16, and Session II is July 19 through July 23 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, contact Susannah Brown, summercamp@thebryanmuseum.org or 409-220-3316.
Island East-End Theatre Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer theater camp at www.islandetc.org. The camp is for incoming third-graders through 12th grade. “Seussical” will be the musical presented. The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays July 12 through July 30 and Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. For information, call 409-762-3556.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays through the end of the current school year at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
Sea Star Base Galveston is accepting registration for its overnight summer camps and day camps at www.ssbgalveston.org/camps. The camps begin May 30. For information, call 409-572-2560.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is currently operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Houston Area Parkinson Society has suspended all in-person programming because of COVID-19 health concerns. HAPS is providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents, and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email Sam Christensen at sam@galvestonrrmuseum.org.
