TODAY
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
Rosenberg Library will have its baby talk program at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays through April 26 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 0-2 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have its teleconferencing meeting at 1 p.m. today. To access via Zoom, enter meeting ID: 820-4212-4181 with passcode: 145600, or by phone, 346-248-7799. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will present its “Level Up:” Grow and Protect program with Frank Mulcahy at 4 p.m. today in its conference room at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway. To register, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
Genealogy classes will be available at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. No registration required. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Animé and Manga Club for ages 18 and older at Rosenberg Library will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of the library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To sign up, email Sheronda Carter, scarter@rosenberg-library.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
Abundant Life Christian Center will host the business and spiritual leadership conference today and Wednesday at the WaterGrove Event Venue, 3920 Interstate 45 S. in Dickinson and at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information and to register, visit alcc.org.
The Galveston Roundtable of Foundations will host its Galveston State of the City address from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. All are welcome. Mayor Craig Brown and City Manager Brian Maxwell will speak and respond to questions. For information, call 409-765-9770.
The Galveston Community Tennis Association will have its men’s doubles program at 6 p.m. Tuesdays through May 10 at the McGuire Dent Scroggins-Stiglich Tennis Courts, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To register, visit gctaserves.org or call 817-727-5266.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its free GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 10 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
UPCOMING
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalves ton.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
Trinity Episcopal Church will present “You are what you eat: Worship, Gathering & Community” during Lent at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and April 6 at 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. The Rev. Mike Brady and Rt. Rev. Andy Doyle will be the speakers respectively. For information, email info@trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The Friendswood Parks & Recreation Department will have its 21st annual spaghetti luncheon fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 416 Morningside Drive in Friendswood. Dinners are $10 per person and $8 for ages 50 and older and children. Dine-in, carryout, delivery (Friendswood area only with 10 orders or more), and curbside options are available. For information, call 281-996-3220 or email rec@friendswood.com.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The International Oleander Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Shrimp ‘N Stuff Downtown, 2506 Ball Ave. in Galveston. Visitors are welcome. For information, email international.olean der@yahoo.com.
The Galveston Community Tennis Association will have its mixed doubles program at 6 p.m. Thursdays through May 12 at the McGuire Dent Scroggins-Stiglich Tennis Courts, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To register, visit gctaserves.org or call 817-727-5266.
The Galveston County Audubon Group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Kristen Vale, of the American Bird Conservancy will be the guest speaker. Masks are required. For information, visit galvestonnaturetourism.org.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its second annual “Holy Moley!” Crawfish Bash from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Tickets are $20 per person by Thursday and $25 the day of. To purchase tickets or get more information, visit ololchurch.org/crawfish or call 409-945-3224.
The Galveston County Audubon Group will sponsor a field trip Saturday to the Bolivar Flats Shorebird Sanctuary. Participants are asked to meet at 8:30 a.m. at the sanctuary and park at the bollards; the trip also will include stops at Fort Travis and Horseshoe Marsh. For information, visit galves tonnaturetourism.org.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 89 will have a flea market/craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Booth space is $25. If you’d like to participate, call 409-945-8975 or 409-795-9994.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Irises for the Gulf Coast” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday “Rainwater Harvesting” both at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will present is Legacy of the Railroad speaker series featuring Velida Breakfield, an Amtrak engineer, at 1 p.m. Saturday at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. To RSVP, email info@galvestonrr museum.org.
The League City Parks Department will present a premier ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at the 1938 Historic Art Deco-Style League City Community Center, 400 S. Kansas St. in League City. Admission is $5 per person. For information, email Neva Schroder, neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will celebrate Purim with an annual carnival from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For tickets and information, visit shaarhashalom.org.
The Galveston Island Democrats will sponsor a non-partisan candidate’s forum for mayor and city council candidates at 6:30 p.m. March 29 in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. A meet and greet will begin at 6 p.m. For information, email galvisledems@gmail.com.
