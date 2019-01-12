Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Growing Blueberries” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Backyard Citrus” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Crystal Beach Fire & Rescue Dept. at 930 Noble Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. For information, email gal vcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will present Birding 101 at Moody Gardens from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Moody Gardens’ Visitor’s Center 4D Theater at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Greg Whittaker will lead the presentation. Attendees must RSVP. To RSVP, visit www.galvestonnaturetourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its spring softball registration from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Jan. 20 and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 3-14. Registration is $60 for ages 3-4 (T-ball); and $120 for ages 4-14 (regular league ball). For information, call Tony Prets at 281-658-7573 or visit the group’s Facebook page.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mainland Preparatory Academy, 319 Newman, in La Marque. If you’re an inactive soror, the sisters are asking that you reconnect with your “strand of pearls.” Call 409-948-0309.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
Authors Joy Jones and Jim Nelson will be signing copies of their book “The Troves of Zac Love” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Jerry Saucier 8 p.m. Saturday and Jan. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
