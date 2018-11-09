The organizers of the Community Thanksgiving Feast will be collecting 12 to 14 pound turkeys through Friday. The feast will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 22 at Kukral Hall at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School at 1600 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Coats and jackets, as well as dinners, will be given away. To schedule a pickup of your donated turkey, call Barbara White at 409-739-2268.
Roosevelt Wilson Elementary School will have its annual Veterans Day Reception from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Friday at 301 16th Ave. N. in Texas City. All veterans are invited. For information, call 409-916-0206.
The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
Santa Fe High School will have its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday at 16000 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Participants from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces will be on program. A small reception for veterans will be afterward. For information, contact Karlee Custer at karlee.custer@sfisd.org or 409-927-3100, Ext. 3103.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
AARP Chapter No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. Friday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. The Classic Cloggers will be on program. There also will be a potluck luncheon, so take a dish to share. Annual dues are $8. Contact Earl Mallett at earlmallett@sbcglobal.net or 281-484-2589.
The National Mah Jongg League Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Mario’s Ristorante at 2202 61st St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call Shirley Leonard at 832-623-9947.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 713-723-8844.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet for mass at 12:10 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica at 2011. Afterward, the group will eat at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will host a spaghetti dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum $8 donation is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
Clear Creek Independent School District will have its annual Veterans Day Salute to Military and Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base Personnel at 7 p.m. Friday at Challenger Columbia Stadium at 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster. Admission is free for active duty, guard reserves and retired military, and one guest. Must show proper ID. For information, visit www.ccisd.net or call 281-284-0036.
UPCOMING
The Galveston NAACP Youth Council will have its pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at Chili’s at 500 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. A $7 donation is asked. Tickets will be available at the door. For information, call LaKesha Golliday at 409-599-9351.
The annual Bay Area Heart Walk will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday on the Kemah Boardwalk. Proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association. To sign up, visit www.BayArea HeartWalk.org.
The Clear Creek Independent School District will offer its inaugural Parent Empowerment Conference from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at McWhirter Elementary School at 300 Pennsylvania Ave. in League City. Open to all parents/guardians in the district (adult only event). To register, visit www.ccisd.net/team or call 281-284-0036.
Dickinson Independent School District will have its Safety Saturday event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at McAdams Junior High School at 11415 Hughes Road in Dickinson. “Stop the Bleed” training will be available from the University of Texas Medical Branch. To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/2O8odG9. For information, call Tammy Dowdy at 281-229-6080.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its annual Veterans Day Parade at 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade will begin at the Dickinson Independent School District’s administration building on FM 517 and end at the Post at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call 281-337-4952.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “What is a Galveston County Master Gardener?” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and “Evaluating Your Soil’s Health” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Saltwater Garden Club will have its annual holiday market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the reception hall of the MUD No. 12 building at 2929 state Highway 6 in Bayou Vista. For information, call Betty Henry at 817-996-3452.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The seventh annual Cereal and Suds Run will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Participants will meet at Buc-cees at 6201 Interstate 45 S. in Texas City. Proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House. For information, visit www.rmhg.org/event or call 832-930-4065, Ext. 120.
The Galveston County Gulf Coast Black Nurses Association will have its annual scholarship luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Joyce Johnson will be the speaker. “Selling Your Brand” is the theme. Tickets are $25. For tickets and information, call Lilliam McGrew at 409-771-2018, or Wendy Langham at 409-739-3479.
The Artist Boat will have its annual Float the Boat fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at The Trolley Station at 2021 Strand St. in Galveston. Sheridan Mitchell-Lorenz will be the honoree. For tickets and information, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-770-07221.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will have its inaugural HIV/AIDS Seawalk event at 11 a.m. Sunday beginning at 30th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Refreshments will be served. To sign up, visit accttexas.org or call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will have its Veterans Day event from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. All veterans and public are welcome. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Blue’s Veterans Day Bash at 2 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. The Pee Wee Bowen Band will perform. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The city of League City and the League City Dog Park Association will have its inaugural Birthday “Pawty” for the Bark Park at Countryside from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 100 Alderwood St. in League City. A shuttle service will be available at Bay Area Church. For information, call 281-554-1025.
