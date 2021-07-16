HAPPY BIRTHDAY René Edwards Holland, Caiden L. Vega, Jack Danner, Noah Rice, Beverly Franklin, Quenby Adams, Kathy Amato, Peggy Vallas, Victoria Broussard, Jessie Johnson Harvey, Tom Hatter, Angela Wooten, Sherrie Taylor, Mickey Hobbs, Annie Scott, Vincent Burns, Lisa Ann Lach, Tristan Robinson and Sherrie Holmes.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Derek and Robin Bradley, celebrating five years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.