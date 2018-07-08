The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through July 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Junior American Legion Auxiliary meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will meet from noon to 1 p.m. today at O’Brian’s Ice House at 420 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Alliance of Island Neighborhoods board of directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.gaingalveston.com.
The Clear Lake Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday in the Forest Room (Room No. 1418) of the Bayou Building at the University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., in Houston. Andy Sipocz will present “Plant Communities and Climate Change.” For information, visit http://npsot.org/wp/clearlake.
The Christmas in July Arts, Crafts & Antiques Market will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Clear Lake Park at 5002 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. Admission is free. For information, call 281-326-2955.
The Kemah and Santa Fe Lions Club will present its Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre event Friday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person or two for $50. For information, call Carol Mitchell, 409-789-6351.
The Galveston Art League will offer an art workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Master teacher, Bruce Williamson, will present “Still Life in Oil/Acrylic.” Registration is $65 (must take your own canvas, paints and brushes). To register, visit galvestonartleague.com/workshops.html or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Irises for the Gulf Coast Garden” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
July 15 is the deadline to sign up for the Summer Music Funshop, sponsored by the Houston Children’s Chorus. The Galveston Project will be July 23 through July 29 at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park. Registration is $25 per child (for students in grades 3-8; lunch will be provided). To register and get more information, visit www.houstonchildren.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its inaugural Ole Smokey Cook-off Aug. 18 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call 281-337-4952.
Bay Area Turning Point is having a virtual food drive where you can donate items by visiting http://a.co/6PgxAXX or you can ship and/or drop off items to 210 S. Walnut St. in Webster, TX 77598. To make a monetary donation, visit https://give.idonate.com/bay-area-turning-point/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.