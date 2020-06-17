The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
FRIDAY
There will be a memorial program for former State Rep. Al Edwards in recognition of Juneteenth from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday on the grounds of Ashton Villa, 2328 Broadway, in Galveston. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks. For information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
SATURDAY
The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (or until all boxes are distributed) Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W., in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association and the city of Jamaica Beach will have their annual hurricane preparedness and recovery meeting via Zoom at 10 a.m. Saturday. The meeting ID No. is 822-4735-2029 and the password is 9Wmewe. Several guest speakers will be on the call. For information, email Jerry Mohn, mohn@msn.com.
There will be a free community food distribution event at 10 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 626 Laurel St., in La Maque. For information, call Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081.
Local authors Christine Ruiz Hopkins ad Heidi Lutz will be signing copies of their new book “100 Things to Do in Galveston Before You Die” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, in Galveston. Tours of the mansion also will be available with a ticket. For information, call 409-762-7668.
The Galveston Art League Gallery will exhibit art accepted into its June Juried Show from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through June 28 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Guests are asked to wear protective masks and maintain social distancing. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com.
The La Marque Juneteenth Celebration sponsored by 409 Stop the Violence will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 1202 First St. in La Marque. Samuel Collins III will be the guest speaker. There also will be a vendor mall. Attendees are asked to wear a mask. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, call Tracie Steans, 409-655-9261.
The Galveston County United Rally, sponsored by Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Stringfellow Orchards, 7902 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. For information, call Sam Collins III, 409-256-3822, or Dedrick Johnson, 409-939-8102.
SUNDAY
The 409 Action Network will have its “A Day with Dad” event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday on the basketball court at Carver Park, 6615 Park Ave., in Texas City. Free barbecue, drinks, live DJ and entertainment will be provided. Take your own chairs. For information, call Nakisha Paul, 409-766-0049 or 713-942-5930.
MONDAY
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Houston Area Parkinson Society has suspended all in-person programming because of COVID-19 health concerns. HAPS is providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
TUESDAY
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available (some items are free at the end of each month). For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Galveston Island Chess Club will meet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Shrimp ‘N Stuff Downtown, 2506 Ave. H, in Galveston. Chess players of all levels, newbies and those who haven’t played in a while are welcome. For information, call Jeffrey Gelb, 713-724-8800.
ONGOING
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is currently operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galveston sownfarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Artist Boat will be accepting registration for its Summer 2020 Eco-Camp at www.artistboat.org beginning Monday. The camps are for ages 11-15. Sessions will be limited to 10 campers. Sessions will be July 6-10; July 13-17; July 20-24; July 27-31; and Aug. 3-7. For information, email klaffey@artistboat.org or 409-632-0388.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will have its Students on Stage Summer Theater Camp for incoming sixth- through 12th-graders from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays through June 26; and for incoming first- through fifth-graders from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays July 27 through Aug. 14 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For registration and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. Early registration is $40 through June 30. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
UPCOMING
The Friendswood Fourth of July Parade will begin at 10 a.m. July 4. This year’s parade will feature seven different parades beginning at the same time with different routes. For parade route information, visit www.ci.friendswood.tx.us/july4th. To sign up to participate, email rec@friendswood.com or call 281-996-3220. June 26 is the deadline to sign up.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual BBQ Cook-Off June 26 and June 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Entry fee is $150. Prizes will be awarded. For information, email alegion554@yahoo.com or call 281-332-8733.
Kemah’s 52nd annual Blessing of the Fleet boat parade will begin at 2 p.m. June 28 in the Clear Lake Channel. An awards ceremony will be afterward at the Clear Lake/Kemah Elks Lodge. For information, visit signmeup.com/BOTF, the Blessing of the Fleet Facebook page, or call Debbie Khunley, 713-817-0423.
The city of Galveston will have its annual Fourth of July Parade at 10 a.m. July 4 in downtown Galveston. The parade will start at 25th and Strand streets and wind through the downtown district. If you’d like to participate, visit www.GalvestonParades.com.
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its annual 5K Fun Run Sept. 26 at Carver Park at 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. Registration is $35. To register, visit www.thenickgaryfoundation.com/ngfevent or call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
