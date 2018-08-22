HAPPY BIRTHDAY Felicia Brooks, Myedestinee Wilson, Fred Andrews, Larry Chatman, Toni Levine Simpson, Judith Chumba, Roland Deyon, Frieda Boyd, Devin Dannar, Jerrié Bourgeois, Kim Robles, Andrea Dobson, Tina Pereboom, Ginger Benson, Danny Reegan, Michael Pearson, Tom Hyatt, Sue Bernard, Jerrié Bourgeois, Alice Legge and Kenneth Van Lowe.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Jackie Hasselmeier and Shirley Choate.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Charles Sr. and Connie Elder, celebrating 10 years of marriage; and Mark and Denise Kimbrough.
