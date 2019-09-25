The Nick Gary Foundation will have its fourth annual Athletics & Skills Challenge Saturday at Carver Park, 6615 Park Ave., in Texas City. The first event will begin at 7:30 a.m. Softball, home run derby, kickball, free youth skills and drills, DJ, and barbecue will be available. For information, visit www.thenickgaryfoun dation.com or call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
