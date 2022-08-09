Library events
The Hitchcock Library's Sewing Bee Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 17 at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. Volunteers are needed. For information, call 409-354-1477 or 409-986-7814.
The Hitchcock Library's Sewing Bee Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 18 at the Hitchcock Community Center, 6905 Backstrom St. in Hitchcock. Volunteers are needed. For information, call 409-354-1477 or 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer its Rattle & Rhyme storytime at 10:10 a.m. Mondays; Toddler Time storytime at 10:10 a.m. Tuesdays; and Preschool Storytime at 10:10 a.m. Wednesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-482-7135.
A virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Friendswood Public Library's community chess nights will be at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own board. All ages are welcome. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will present Storytime: Luau Dance Party at 10 a.m. Aug 10 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Recommended for ages 2-5. Visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Children's Department at Rosenberg Library will present Story Fair: Wonderful World of Water with Arts Alive! at 10 a.m. Aug. 11 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Recommended for ages 3-5; exclusively for schools and daycares. Must register by visiting rosenberg-library.evanced.info.
Artist Boat's Art and Science workshops will be at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Recommended for grades 1-5. Must register by visiting rosenberg-library.evanced.info.
The Chemistry Hands-On Workshop will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Jim Pennington, with Texas A&M University, will be the special guest. Must register by visiting rosenberg-library.evanced.info.
The Pirate Academy Bubble Show will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Family fun for all ages. Visit rosenberg-library.org.
Women's Equality Day events will be offered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 26 in the Children's Department of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Pop-in at any time. Visit rosenberg-library.org.
Email library events to newsroom@galvnews.com and put "library events" in the subject line.
