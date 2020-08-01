HAPPY BIRTHDAY Jeri Lyons, Yalunda Ward, Linda Jones-Johnson, Kathy Baldwin, Frashundon King, Edward Lawson, MaryBeth Bassett, Bianca Haupt, Bruce Blankenship, Diane McLandon Brown, Sandra Griffin Marshall, Carolyn Richardson Weaver, Fred Foreman, Dale Templet Jr., Jack Bryce, Kim Hayes, Debbie Buchhorn Gibson, Misty English Wingate, Debbie Walker Barron, Jessica Eierdam Porter, Missy Mattes Tortorici, Casie Devona Brewer, Blake Riggs, Dorothy Jeffcoat, Debra Hemmeline, Bart Harris, Dorothy Gordon, Evyette Durand, Chris Waters, Danny Thomas, Thomas Lightfoot, Barbara Daniels, Dominique Hernandez, Betty Alpaugh and Emmett Hoskins.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Lucian Roberts, Bruce Alvin Williams Jr., Jameisha Bell, Zenobia Tolden, Rod Dorsey, Susan P. Baker, Derrick Kirks, Ora Benjamin, Amanda Schultz-Coles, Adrienne Wade Mendoza, Eugenia Napuli, Bert Bagley and Claudette McLaren.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Nakisha Paul, Doug Freeman, Darrell Warner Sr., Consuelo Ray, Deddrick Sinegaure Sr., Byron Brooks, Misty Wilson, Keddrick Simpson, Terry Williams, Percy Epps, Randy Robles, John Hurst, Charles Doyle, Vickie Jones, Angel A. Benavides, Diane R. Giles, Mary L. Franklin and Jodie Newsome.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Chris and Deborah Hernandez, celebrating 22 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.