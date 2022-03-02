TODAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seeding galveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
There will be a free line dance exercise class from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-771-1105.
The Sewing Bee team at Hitchcock Public Library is seeking volunteers to help with sewing and piecing lap quilts plus crocheting afghans from 10 a.m. to noon today and March 16 at 8005 Barry Ave. For information, call 409-354-1477 or 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its storytime program at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through April 27 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 2-5 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg- library.org/children-events.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Ashes-to-Go imposition of ashes event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in front of the church on the corner of 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. The Ash Wednesday evening service will begin at 5:30 p.m. today at the church. For information, visit trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
THURSDAY
The Lighthouse Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 Third St. in League City. For information, email Ray Hertenberger, ray.herten berger21@gmail.com.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at noon Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Seth Alford will present “Working Together to Stay Red” and “What is a Conservative?” For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
UPCOMING
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Mondays through April 18 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit tx3d5.com.
The Clear Creek Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. Bunni Pounds, founder and president of Christians Engaged, will be the guest speaker. To RSVP, visit clearcreekrw.org/event.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through April 8 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Dinners are $10 each. For information, call Tommy Curtner, 832-470-7111.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 228 Star of the Sea will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call Regent Cynthia Schaaf, 409-766-0430.
The Williams-Borden Neighborhood Association will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Jinkins Hall at Grace Episcopal Church, 1113 36th St. in Galveston. Residents and property owners from 35th to 39th streets and Avenues M to S are welcome. Council members Sharon Lewis and William Schuster will be the guest speakers. For information, visit wbnagalveston.com or call Mary Branum, 281-433-2945.
The Tew Academy of Irish Dance will offer a free class from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Classical Dance Arts, 530 Illinois Ave. in League City. No experience required. To sign up, email Richard Tew, rtew@yahoo.com.
The College of the Mainland Jazz Ensemble will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stuttgarden Tavern at Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, call 409-933-8461.
Trinity Episcopal Church will present “You are what you eat: Worship, Gathering & Community” during Lent at 5:30 p.m. March 9, March 23 and April 6 at 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. The Revs. Mark Crawford, Mike Brady and Rt. Andy Doyle will be the speakers respectively. For information, email info@trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The city of Texas City will conclude its Community Conversations with Mayor Dedrick Johnson from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. March 10 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its annual plant, hamburger, and garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 11 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 12 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to donate an item for garage sale, drop off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Tomato Stress Management” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 12; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. March 12 “Gardening for Jewels: Hummingbirds” both at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 12 at 16711 Jolly Roger in Jamaica Beach. Snacks and lunch will be available for donations. If you’d like to participate, email bloombythesea@att.net or call 512-589-1535.
Grace Episcopal Church will present “You are what you eat: Worship, Gathering & Community” during Lent at 5:30 p.m. March 16 and March 30 at 1115 36th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Jimmy Abbott and Jonathan Totty will be the speakers respectively. For information, email office@gracechurchgalveston.org or call 409-762-9676.
Abundant Life Christian Center will host the business and spiritual leadership conference March 22 and March 23 at the WaterGrove Event Venue, 3920 Interstate 45 S. in Dickinson and at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information and to register, visit alcc.org.
