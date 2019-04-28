The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of male volunteers to be Big Brothers to waiting Littles. Enrollment also is open for Little Sisters to be matched with a Big Sister in the community-based program. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Clear Creek Independent School District’s Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of volunteers to be Bigs for the upcoming 2019-20 school year. To apply, visit bbbstx.org/beabig and select school/site-based and then select your district campus. For information, email Jeanne deVezin at jdevezin@ccisd.net, or Julia Kelley at jkelley@bbbstx.org.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its spring competition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For local artists ages 15 and older. For information, fees and prospectus, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council’s Underwater Webcam Working Group will meet from 8 a.m. to noon Monday at 4700 Ave. U, Building 216, in Galveston. Public comments will be accepted. For information, contact Leslie Clift, leslie.clift@noaa.gov or 409-356-0386.
Bay Area Harbour Playhouse will have auditions for the musical comedy “Disaster!” at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information and what’s required, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
The Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition will have its inaugural community agencies luncheon at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet at noon Friday at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill at 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. RSVP is required for lunch. To RSVP, email reservations.ccrw@gmail.com. For information, visit www.clearcreekrw.org.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will present its free East End Feather Finders Big Sit Team as part of the Texas Parks & Wildlife Great Texas Birding Classic from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Fort San Jacinto Historical Point at Boddeker Drive and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Rain date is May 5. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Succulent Propagation” from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday; and ”Modern Succulents with Tillandsias” workshop from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday (this course is $30 per person and seating is limited) at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. To register, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Alpha Theta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority will have its 31st annual Pre-Mother’s Day Scholarship Brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Faith Foreman-Hays will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $25 per person and $12.50 for ages 12 and younger. For tickets and information, call 409-539-9055.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual spring sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 5 at Clear Lake Park at 5001 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. For information, visit www.saltgrasspotters.com or call 713-410-8599 or 713-851-4012.
The ladies of the Order of the Easter Star Ramona Chapter No. 25 will have its Mother’s Day celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Selena’s Blue Room at 3301 Ball St. in Galveston. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children. For tickets and information, call Krischele De La Cerda at 409-256-5677.
The Galveston Chapter of the NAACP will have its Freedom Fund Scholarship Luncheon at noon Saturday at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort at 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Adrienne Bell will be the keynote speaker. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased from any member. For information, call Mary Patrick at 409-771-1091.
Suzanne Becker will present the “Printing with Botanicals” art workshop from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Art League at 2119-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $30. To sign up and find out what items will be provided, visit galvestonartleague.com/workshops.html. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com or call 409-938-1671.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County will have its community market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 18 at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. If you’d like to participate, contact Capt. Jennifer Jones at jennifer.jones@uss.salvationarmy.org or 409-996-9474.
The Juneteenth Development committee is seeking young ladies in Galveston County ages 17-22 to compete for scholarship prizes for its 27th annual Scholarship Gala, which will be at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown at 409-762-0063.
