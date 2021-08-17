TODAY
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston County Recovery Systems of Care group will meet at 2:30 p.m. today at Gulf Coast Four Square Church at 6205 Delany Road in Hitchcock. For information, call Barbara Cochran, 409-443-7073, or Clay Burton, 832-419-5828.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Sander’s Community Center, 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City; and at the same time Thursdays at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave., in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
WEDNESDAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
The Board of Regents of the Galveston Community College District will have a public hearing at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Room 220 of Moody Hall on the campus of Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. For agenda, visit gc.edu or call Carol Langston, 409-944-1302.
Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Coastal Health & Wellness, 9850-C Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. No insurance required. Appointments and walk-ins welcome. To schedule a vaccine appointment, call 409-938-2234 and select option 2.
Artist Boat will offer its free summer eco-art workshop “Fish Frenzy” for ages 9-12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Sessions are limited to 12 participants. For information, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-632-0388.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present “Meeting of the Minds” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The meeting allows space to learn about various topics relating to mental health and suicide prevention. To register, visit www.NAMIGulfCoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Art League will offer a beginner/intermediate acrylic paint pouring workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $50 per person and includes materials. To register and get more information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email nghouse1@verizon.net.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. Marie Robb, Officer Edward Coronado, Brandon Hill and Bill Merrell will be on program. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will have its Back 2 School Bash from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Walk-up or drive-thru will be available. Parent/guardians must show ID and children must be present. For information and to preregister, call Nancy Murphy, 409-935-1100.
The Galveston Children’s Museum and Moody Mansion will host a free family picnic from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday on the lawn of the mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Drummer Curt Gillins will perform. Free watermelon, ice cream and lemonade. Take your own lawn chairs/blankets. For information, visit moodymansion.org.
The Bay Area Chorus will have singing auditions from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at New Beginnings Church, 1415 W. Main St. in League City. To schedule an appointment, call 832-932-5991.
Galveston College will have general registration for the fall 2021 semester from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Aug. 26 on the first floor of Moody Hall on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Late registration will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 27; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28. Classes begin Aug. 30. For information, visit gc.edu, email admissions@gc.edu or call 409-944-1230.
The third annual Chris Stone Memorial Cook-off will be from 10 a.m. to midnight Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 at 5490 County Road 154 in Alvin. Entry fee is $100. There also will be live music, a live auction and a corn hole and horseshoes tournament. Proceeds go toward scholarships for Santa Fe students. For information, call John Wilson, 409-692-0339.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its “Divine Deal$” silent auction and garage sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 28 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. All proceeds will benefit the school. For information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
Educators are encouraged to register for the Galveston Island Esports teacher workshop which will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Participants will be able to receive continuing education units. To register, visit www.galvestonesports.com or call 409-762-3930.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Small Trees for Small Yards” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 28 virtually. Master Gardener Briana Etie will lead the presentation. Must pre-register. Space is limited to the first 12 registrants. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgsem inars.
The Galveston College Community Chorale will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2021-2022 and is seeking new singers in all vocal parts. The fall rehearsal schedule begins Aug. 30 at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. To register, visit https://gc.edu/continuing-educa tion/about-ce/register, or call 409-944-1344.
The Galveston Art League will exhibit entries from its fall juried competition from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays Sept. 3 through Sept. 26 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Feed Galveston is seeking volunteers for its next event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11. The group will gather at the Lyceum of Galveston at 2401 Winnie St. in Galveston. Volunteers are needed to package 50,000 servings of food for the Galveston County Food Bank. To sign up for a shift, email emily@firstlutherangalveston.com or call 409-762-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.