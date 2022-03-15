City meetings Mar 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: Kemah Community Development Corp., board meeting, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.6 p.m.: Village of Tiki Island Council, Public Safety Building, 747 Tiki Drive, 409-935-1427.6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.Wednesday5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.6 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.Thursday6:30 p.m.: City of La Marque Parks Board, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.Monday9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Commission Meeting, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-986-5591. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston businessman's arrest sparks complaints about marshalsMan killed, officer injured in Clear Lake Shores shootingGalveston County annex building in League City to close FridayCharges dropped against Galveston police officer in exchange for licenseDeadly Dickinson shooting started with fight over $40, police allegeMan killed in Clear Lake Shores standoff identifiedAccused serial killer returns to Galveston County to stand trialGalveston police gun range shut down after two officers woundedGalveston dig dog might have picked up scent of a body police found 26 years agoGalveston crews fight fire, save dogs, at Broadway home CollectionsIn Focus: Dynamo FC 2, Whitecaps FC 1Second Saturday of 2022 Mardi Gras festivities brings several paradesIn Focus: Houston 71, Cincinnati 53Children’s parades and pets close out second weekend of Mardi GrasIn Focus: Houston Dynamo FC MLS Season OpenerIn Focus: First Weekend of 2022 Mardi Gras! Galveston Festivities CommentedWhy is the GOP still subservient to traitor Trump? (148) Biden and Harris should be impeached immediately (120) America must stand united in the face of a well-armed bully (99) US and NATO should do more to stop Putin (75) Canada has had its own version of Tiananmen Square (67) Biden, not Putin, is responsible for high gas prices (55) Missing info stops hundreds of mail-in ballots from being counted in Galveston County (52) Hot-dog column garnished with 'leftist, atheist BS' (52) Guest commentary: Join us in working to reduce gun violence in Galveston County (48) High gas prices aren't Biden's fault, but our fault (48)
