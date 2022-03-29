TODAY
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Foodie Book Club at Friendswood Public Library will meet at 2 p.m. today at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Mediterranean cuisine and food history will be discussed. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
Genealogy classes will be available at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. No registration required. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will present Tarot Cards: Their History and Use with Kristina Mosbo Part 1, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today via Zoom. Space is limited. To register, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Galveston Community Tennis Association will have its men’s doubles program at 6 p.m. Tuesdays through May 10 at the McGuire Dent Scroggins-Stiglich Tennis Courts, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To register, visit gctaserves.org or call 817-727-5266.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its free GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 10 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
The Galveston Island Democrats will sponsor a non-partisan candidate’s forum for mayor and city council candidates at 6:30 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. A meet and greet will begin at 6 p.m. For information, email galvisledems@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
The Center for Transportation and the Galveston Railroad Museum will dedicate a railcar in honor of Dr. John Bertini Jr. at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. A reception will be afterward aboard the Bonnie Brooke. For information, call 409-765-5700.
Grace Episcopal Church will present “You are what you eat: Worship, Gathering & Community” during Lent at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1115 36th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Jonathan Totty will be the speaker. For information, email office@gracechurch galveston.org or call 409-762-9676.
The Galveston ISD Education Foundation will present its inaugural Shark Tank Pitch Night event at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the auditorium of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. For information, visit gal vestonedfoundation.org.
UPCOMING
The second installment deadline for 2021 property taxes for seniors, disabled persons and veterans, surviving spouses of disabled veterans and those taking advantage of disaster installments is due Thursday. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its “Together Again, A Night of Inspiration” Gala Thursday at Still Waters Ranch, 2352 County Road 165 in Alvin. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit santafetxedfoundation.org or call Gina Welsh, 409-925-9080.
The city of Galveston will have its free citywide clean-up from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2 at 5515 Harborside Drive. For residents west of 51st Street to Pointe San Luis. Residents must show ID; no copies of utility bills will be accepted. For information on what will be accepted, call 409-741-1258 or visit the city’s website.
The Texas Alliance of Black School Educators will have its Galveston Area Relaunch meet and greet from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at The Tasting Room, 3316 Church St. in Galveston. For information, contact David Harris, davidc harris8016@gmail.com or 214-970-0354.
The Recycling Division for the city of Galveston will have its Aluminum and Tin Can Day event from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturday at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Residents are encouraged to drop off aluminum and tin cans. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The Texas Mariners Cruising Association will host a flea market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Kemah Elks Lodge, 623 Hanson Road in Kemah. For information, visit texasmariners.com or call Jim Lee, 713-828-5133.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Garden with the Masters Open Garden Day: Louisiana Irises” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Discovery Garden at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The Bolivar Peninsula Cultural Foundation will have its art show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Steve’s Landing Restaurant, 1290 Bay Vue Road in Crystal Beach. Take your own lawn chair. For information, call Linda Elissalde, 409-256-1750.
The Big A$$ Crawfish Bash will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. Tickets are $20 in advance per person or $45 per person at the gate. Ages 10 and younger will be admitted for free. To purchase tickets, visit bigasscrawfishbash.com.
The East End Historical District Association will have its Theatre in the Park event at 7 p.m. Saturday at Darragh Park, on the corner of 15th and Church streets in Galveston. “Rascals Under the Big Top” by Robert Swift will be presented. Donations will be accepted. For information, email leahone@aol.com.
Court Appointed Special Advocates For Children of Galveston County will have its annual candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. April 5 at the Galveston County Justice Center, 600 59th St. in Galveston. The group will recognize the 757 children who’ve experiences abuse/neglect in Galveston County during 2021. For information, email connie@casagalves ton.org.
The annual Back Pack Buddies card party/luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 6 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Tickets are $10 each. To reserve a table, call 409-771-8279 or 409-939-0501.
April 7 is the last day to register to vote (or updated address information) for May 7 local elections and the State Constitutional Election. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army of Galveston County will have its membership tea from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 7 at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Women are invited to learn about the work of the group. To RSVP, email joanrosssup port@rossinsuranceplans.com.
