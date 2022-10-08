The Helping Hand

The Friendswood Chamber of Commerce welcomes Scott, Cole and Heather Gordon, founders of the Helping Hand Foundation. Rep. Mayes Middleton also joined in on the celebration. The Cole Gordon Ranch is located at 2576 County Road 144 in Alvin. For more information call 713-824-9949 or visit colegordonfoundation.com.

SATURDAY

Gulf Coast Bird Observatory will be hosting a new fundraiser event, an art auction called Evening on the Bayou on Oct. 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the GCBO headquarters, 299 Hwy 332 West in Lake Jackson. The funds raised during this event will go towards our work preserving habitats and helping birds. Tickets cost $20 each and come with wine and charcuterie. Call 979-480-0999 or visit www.gcbo.org for more info and to reserve tickets.

