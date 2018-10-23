The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a fall festival from noon to 11 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 409-739-1880.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a fall festival from noon to 11 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 409-739-1880.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.