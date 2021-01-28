The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will meet at 1 p.m. today via Zoom (rescheduled meeting). To get virtual meeting information, visit gccac.org. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today and Friday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
FRIDAY
The Galveston Art League’s Winter Juried Show will be Friday through Feb. 22 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center via its Sponsor-A-Heart fund will host an adoption event from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. All dogs will be available for $10 each. If you’d like to sponsor an adoption, donate by visiting arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galvestonislamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will present Jaston Williams’ “I Saw The Lights” virtual show at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $25 and VIP tickets are $35, which include a special post-performance and behind-the-scenes highlights. For tickets, visit www.thegrand.com.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will host a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Friday. Diane Elder will present “The FamilySearch Catalog: A Researcher’s Best Friend.” For information, topics and links to access meetings, visit www.TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
SATURDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Arts Center will present the “Wave” exhibit by Ronald L. Jones, Saturday through April 18; and “Boy Life in America” by Stephen Wilson through Feb. 28 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org or call 409-763-2403.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Feb. 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Bryan Museum will present the “Galveston: A Mardi Gras Retrospective” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (excluding holidays) beginning Sunday through Feb. 28 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information and tickets, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-632-7685.
The Dickinson Historical Society will celebrate its historic landmark sign installation at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Village Green Gazebo at 2820 45th St. in Dickinson. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony as well. COVID precautions will be in place. For information, call 281-534-4367.
MONDAY
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients — by appointment only because of COVID-19. Taxpayers can pick up a tax package at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Appointments will begin today. To schedule, email galvestontexastaxaide@gmail.com or call 832-356-6103. Services will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays Feb. 1 through April 12 and April 15. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be offering free meals for children ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. weekdays through May 28 (excluding holidays) at 2512 Termini St. Suite B in Dickinson. Homework assistance and enrichment activities also will be available. For information, call the Rev. Kevin Sanders, 409-939-4529.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its executive board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
TUESDAY
The Galveston Community College District Board of Regents is accepting letters of interest and résumés for Position 8 through 5 p.m. Tuesday. Email letters to the Office of the President, gcboardelections@gc.edu, or drop-off at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston.
ONGOING
Optimist International is accepting entries for its annual essay contest, which is open to middle and high school students ages 19 and younger in Galveston County. “Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism” is the theme. Feb. 12 is the deadline. First place will win $250 and an opportunity to compete in the district contest for a $2,500 college scholarship. For application and/or information, contact Diane Moore, diane.moore@garygreene.com or 409-789-6330.
The Houston Children’s Chorus is accepting applications for its spring 2021 season through Feb. 28. For students in grades 2-8. The chorus will have in-person rehearsals (to sign up email info@houstonchildren.org) and a virtual rehearsal option available at https://houstonchildren.org/join. For information, call 713-650-3800.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will accept applications for the 2020-21 school year from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
Sea Star Base Galveston is accepting registration for its overnight summer camps and day camps at www.ssbgalveston.org/camps. The camps begin May 30. For information, call 409-572-2560.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Houston Area Parkinson Society has suspended all in-person programming because of COVID-19 health concerns. HAPS is providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the American Red Cross is offering an emergency diaper bank by appointment only for those who are in need of diapers. For information or to make an appointment, call Mercedes Cardenas, 210-410-6725.
UPCOMING
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have a fish fry from 10 a.m. until all sold out Feb. 5 at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Dinners are $10 each. To place an order, call the Rev. Michael Dwyer, 409-370-9828 or Shirley Carter, 409-877-2025.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Feb. 5. The group is soliciting male, teachers, and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual Super Bowl chili cook-off at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Entry fee is $25. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 9 via Zoom. The election of officers for 2021-23 term will take place. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliabodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The “That’s Amore! A Celebration of God’s Love” event honoring Sister Carmel O’Malley will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 13 in Madonna Hall of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Must RSVP. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit ololchurch.org/thats-amore or call 409-925-3224.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its spring plant sale Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 virtually. Plant pickup will be at its Discovery Garden at Carbide Park at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit https://galveston-county-master-gardener-assn.square.site.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will host a Texas Gulf Coast blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. To sign up, call 281-332-8733.
The inaugural Galveston County Black Artist Art Walk & Stroll event will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 27 between 31st and Market streets in Galveston. If you’d like to participate or get more information, call Lawanda Hardeman Ward, 409-457-3570.
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6 at 16711 Jolly Roger in Jamaica Beach. COVID protocols will be in place. There will be 40-plus booths. For information, email bloombythesea@att.net or call 512-589-1535.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.