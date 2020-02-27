Students at LaVace Stewart Elementary School got a chance to participate in Leadership Day 2020 on Jan. 30. Pictured from left (adults) are, Principal Melissa Sanchez; Teresa Vazquez-Evans, council member for city of Kemah; Maria Olivares, leader of Kindergarten Science Club; Isaac Saldaña, council member for city of Kemah; Amanda Fenwick and Angie Terrell, both council members for city of Clear Lake Shores; Clear Lake Shores Mayor Curt Otten; and Holly Hughes, assistant superintendent of Clear Creek Independent School District. Also pictured from left are, kindergarten students Alexa Herrera, Avery Jordan, Ashlyn Terrell and Sebastian Diaz.