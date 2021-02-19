Galveston County Food Bank representative Julie Morreale, left, is pictured with College of the Mainland’s Office for Veteran Success Veterans Officer Detra Levige, and Veteran Academic Adviser Joel Camacho with a few items that were put into care bag packages for College of the Mainland student veterans during the 2020 holiday season. The food bank, H-E-B, Kroger, Sam’s Club and Walmart made donations. The group’s food distribution efforts helped a total of 50 student veterans and their families.