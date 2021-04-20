The Salvation Army of Galveston County will have its drive-through food drive from 9:30 a.m. until all food boxes are given away today at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Volunteers are needed. If you’d like to volunteer, call Heather Pierson, 409-877-5207.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course to help and give encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 4 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must wear masks. If you want to participate virtually, the course will be available via Zoom, too. To sign up or get more information, call 409-392-1101.
WEDNESDAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary’s Advisory Council will have a virtual public meeting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. The public comment period begins at 10 a.m. To get the link, visit flowergarden.noaa.gov, or to just dial-in, call 562-247-8422 (access code is 829-935-593). For information, email Leslie Clift, leslie.clift@noaa.gov.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St., in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St., in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7:15 p.m. Fees are $40 per person and $30 for students. Must RSVP by 3 p.m. Wednesday. To RSVP and get more information, email propel lerclubgalveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
THURSDAY
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Evangelist Robyn Thom Rodgers will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will host a loaded baked potato luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum $10 donation is asked. Must preorder by today. For information or to order, call 281-332-8733.
Steven Labadessa’s “Luna” art exhibition will be on view online through May 6. An online artist talk is set for 11:30 a.m. Thursday. For information, visit www.com.edu/art-gallery.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
The College of the Mainland Theatre will present “Taking Leave” at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and at 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Sunday at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. The show also will be live streamed. For tickets and information, visit www.com.edu/theatre.
FRIDAY
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Best Practices of Watering” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday virtually. Karolyn Gephart will present the class. Register at https://galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County will have its “Take Back The Night” event at 6 p.m. Friday at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. The free event hopes to empower and support survivors of sexual assault and raise awareness in our community. For information, email info@rccgc.org.
SATURDAY
The Heritage Gardeners of Friendswood will have its spring market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Marie Workman Garden Center, 112 W. Spreading Oaks, in Friendswood. Admission is free. Proceeds will benefit the garden club and its Junior Master Gardeners program. Call 832-221-9595.
Feed Galveston, sponsored by First Lutheran Church, will have its annual food packaging initiative from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Lyceum, adjacent to the church at 24th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Volunteers are needed. To sign up, contact Emily Billin, emily@firstlutherangalveston.com or 409-762-8477.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
The League City Police Department will have its drug take-back initiative from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the League City Public Safety Building at 555 W. Walker St. in League City. No sharps or any kinds of needles will be accepted. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary will have its inaugural vendor fair/spring fling from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. If you’d like to participate, registration is $40 per booth. For application, visit http://leaguecitylegion554.org. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its May juried show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Early drop-off can be made by reservation. For information and link to prospectus in black column, email galvestonartleague.com.
Galveston College will continue its 2021 lecture series on “Diversity, Inclusion and Empowerment” with a virtual lecture “Black Hollywood: How African Americans Gain Agency and Empowerment in the Movie Industry” featuring Kimberly Fain, visiting professor at Texas Southern University and licensed attorney, at 6:30 p.m. April 27 via Zoom. For information, visit gc.edu.
