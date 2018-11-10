The Galveston NAACP Youth Council will have its pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at Chili’s at 500 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. A $7 donation is asked. Tickets will be available at the door. For information, call LaKesha Golliday at 409-599-9351.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The annual Bay Area Heart Walk will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday on the Kemah Boardwalk. Proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association. To sign up, visit www.BayArea HeartWalk.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its annual Veterans Day Parade at 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade will begin at the Dickinson Independent School District’s administration building on FM 517 and end at the Post at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call 281-337-4952.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “What is a Galveston County Master Gardener?” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and “Evaluating Your Soil’s Health” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Saltwater Garden Club will have its annual holiday market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the reception hall of the MUD No. 12 building at 2929 state Highway 6 in Bayou Vista. For information, call Betty Henry at 817-996-3452.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mainland Preparatory Academy, 319 Newman, in La Marque. If you’re an inactive soror, the sisters are asking that you reconnect with your “strand of pearls.” Call 409-948-0309.
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. “Last Bus to Wisdom,” by Ivan Doig, will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The seventh annual Cereal and Suds Run will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Participants will meet at Buc-cees at 6201 Interstate 45 S. in Texas City. Proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House. For information, visit www.rmhg.org/event or call 832-930-4065, Ext. 120.
The Galveston County Gulf Coast Black Nurses Association will have its annual scholarship luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Joyce Johnson will be the speaker. “Selling Your Brand” is the theme. Tickets are $25. For tickets and information, call Lilliam McGrew at 409-771-2018, or Wendy Langham at 409-739-3479.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The public is invited to Santa’s Wonderland from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Cabela’s at 2421 Interstate 45 S. in League City. Admission is free. There will be free games, fun activities, and crafts for the entire family. For information, call Rodney Davidson at 281-678-1666.
The Artist Boat will have its annual Float the Boat fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at The Trolley Station at 2021 Strand St. in Galveston. Sheridan Mitchell-Lorenz will be the honoree. For tickets and information, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-770-07221.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Jerry Saucier 8 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
