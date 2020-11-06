HAPPY BIRTHDAY The Rev. Richard Rhoades, Derrick Baldwin, Donna Chandler, Kenneth Pleasant Jr., Daymon Hunter Sr., Michael Smith, Fred Jones, Harold Davis, April Brown, Louis Anthony, Ashley Bordelon-Webb, Destanie Underwood, Sakeena Price and Amanda Gaspard.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
