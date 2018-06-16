HAPPY BIRTHDAY Keyla Pinto, JaCory Bass, Leodis Terry, Courtney Thomas, Sharmell Dena Valentine, Alonna Sonnier, Sherri Davis Williams, Julie Agee, Beverly Worley, Kenneth Ray Lockett, Jacqueline Dennice Wilson and Logan Nance.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Ron and Vickie Holmes, celebrating 39 years; Steve and Jessica Marsh, celebrating 34 years; and Llewellyn Sr. and Sherry Lauderdale, celebrating two years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.