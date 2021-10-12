TODAY
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer an emergency diaper bank from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Baby and adult diapers are available. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Baby Talk program at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 16 (ages 0-2); and at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 17 (ages 2-5) at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway in Seabrook. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliaboden hamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will present its free Level UP workshop series at 11 a.m. today at its office at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. “10 Steps to Legitimize Your Business” will be the topic of discussion. For information and to sign up, email levelup@tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its story hour event for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 26 at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-5540.
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its business book club event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today at Black Bear Diner, 2481 Interstate 45 S. in League City. Glenn Freedman, Ph.D., will be the facilitator. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear will be the topic of discussion. Free for members, and $10 for all others. To register, visit leaguecitychamber.com.
The Friends of the Rosenberg Library is accepting donations of gently used books from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays or 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the rear door in the alley of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information or to schedule a time to drop-off, email admin@friendsoftherosenberg library.org.
The Holy Family Parish Women’s Altar Society will meet at noon today in the parish hall at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1010 35th St. in Galveston. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejter ry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Friendswood Public Library’s Friends of the Library Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. today at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. “The House in The Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune will be discussed. For information, call 281-482-7135.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Sander’s Community Center, 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 30 temporarily at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. The course is to help and offer encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center has rescheduled its “Red, White, And Do” Gala to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday virtually. The event will include a silent and live auction. Silent auction opens for bidding Tuesday at milewisctr.org. For information, call 281-534-2043.
Moderation Management, which is a national support group for people concerned about their drinking, will meet at 7 p.m. today at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For more information, email Bridget Nurding, houston@moderation.org or visit moderation.org.
Galveston Reads will present Ballet Folklorico Herencia Mexicana de Houston at 7 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonreads.org.
The Friendswood Public Library’s community chess nights will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own board. All ages are welcome. For information, call 281-482-7135.
UPCOMING
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The League City Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the League City Recreation Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, visit leaguecity gardenclub.org.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will have its “Coffee & Kiwanis” event at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Art of Coffee, 401 Laurel St. in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The Weed ‘N Wish Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Historic Railroad Museum, 218 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m. New members are welcome. For information, call Dione Morrison, 214-505-5821.
The La Marque Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Community Building next door to La Marque City Hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Master Gardener Robert Marshall will present “What Do The Numbers on the Fertilizer Bag Mean?” Visitors are welcome. For information, email Vivian Allen, teekay875@gmail.com.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Texas City Heritage Association will meet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Davison Home, 109 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. The group will receive a historic family Bible from members of the Davison family who live in New York. For information, call 409-945-2200.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its fall plant sale from noon Friday to noon Saturday virtually. Online store can be found at store.galvestonmg.org. For information, call 281-309-5065.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters will have its 35th annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at AMF Star Lanes, 2404 Palmer Highway in Texas City. To sign up, call Alice Teeler, 409-763-4638 or visit mentorsgc.org and click on the events tab.
Independence Village will have its “A Ghostly Gala” fundraiser event at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must RSVP by Friday by contacting Susan Bailey, txrealtorsusan@comcast.net or 832-692-7525.
The Hitchcock Class of 1970 will have its class reunion Nov. 6 at The Hidden Palms, 3706 Ave. E1/2 in Santa Fe. Registration ends Friday. For information, call Frank Tax, 713-408-0563.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.