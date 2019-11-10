The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Brushes by the Beach Plein Air Painting Contest will be daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. To register, visit www.gleegallery.net. For information, call 409-370-7350.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Blue’s Veterans Day Bash at 2 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. The Pee Wee Bowen Band will perform. Food and drinks also will be available. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Ladies’ Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will celebrate its 100th anniversary from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 3029 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans also will be honored. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Rotary Club of Texas City and the city of Texas City will have its annual Veterans Day Salute from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Kevin Woods, a Navy veteran, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.texascity chamber.com.
The Bay Are Chorus will present “An American Invocation” paying tribute to veterans and military at 4 p.m. Sunday at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 18220 Upper Bay Road, in Houston. Admission is free for veterans and military personnel. For tickets and information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
Fanfare! Lutheran Music Academy will sponsor a holiday card party at 4 p.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall of First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St., in Galveston. A $10 donation per person is asked, and all proceeds will benefit students at the academy. Food concessions also will be sold. Tickets will be available at the door. For information, call 409-939-8772.
The Galveston Island Tree Conservancy will celebrate its 10th anniversary “Arbor Day Galveston” from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP by Sunday. To RSVP, email treesforgalveston@gmail.com or call 409-599-6357.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of Big Brother, Big Sister, or Big Couple volunteers. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
Santa Fe High School will have its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday in the school’s gym, 16000 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Students, district employee veterans, and local veterans will be recognized. There also will be a small reception for local veterans in the foyer of the auditorium afterward.For information, contact Karlee Custer, karlee.custer@sfisd.org or 409-927-3100, Ext. 3103.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its annual veterans appreciation dinner and celebration at 6 p.m. Monday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Festivities are free for all veterans. There also will be a flag presentation, token of appreciation and door prizes. For information, email sylviaboi56@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Community Action Council board of directors will have its regular meeting at noon Tuesday at 4700 Broadway, Suite C109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
True Cross Catholic School will have its Veterans Day program at 2 p.m. Monday at 400 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Veterans and all those who have served our country are invited to attend. Attendees are asked to check-in through the front office. For information, call 281-337-5212.
The Knights of Columbus No. 787 will have its inaugural holiday craft fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-457-8159 or 316-258-8907.
Friendswood Fine Arts will have its 10th annual Art in the Park event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 17 at Stevenson Park, 100 S. Friendswood Drive, in Friendswood. Admission is free. For information, visit www.aitpfestival.com or call Jennifer Whitley, 281-217-9668.
The Galveston Island Market, sponsored by the Galveston Art League, will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (weather permitting) at 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston. For information, email galves tonislandmarket@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Gulf Coast Nurse’s Association will have its annual scholarship banquet at noon Saturday at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Tickets are $25 per person and a table of 10 is $250. Dr. Maurice Willis will be the theme speaker. For tickets and information, contact Lillian McGrew, lmcgrew1@sbcglobal.net or 409-771-2018.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine department will feed the homeless and hungry Nov. 28 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball St., in Galveston. Donations will be accepted through Nov. 22. To make a donation or get more information, visit www.comgalveston.com, or call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is recruiting men and women to call high school boys and girls games in Galveston County through Nov. 30. No experience required. Free training classes will be provided. Must be 18 and older. For information, call George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317, or Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835.
The Resource and Crisis Center will have its inaugural 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 beginning at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Registration is $50 per person. To register, visit www.rccgc.org/5K. For information, call 409-443-0501.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County is accepting registration for its fifth annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event at casagalveston.org/walk. The walk will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Rotary Pavilion at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. For information, call 409-572-2552, Ext. 1.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
