NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon today at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. Jeanette Simpson Brown will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and its general meeting from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today virtually. To get the link and more information, visit www.GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
FRIDAY
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Angelica Hanley, from M.I. Lewis Social Services Center, will be the guest speaker. Donations of children’s books will be accepted. There also will be an election of officers. For information, visit www.serra-club-of-galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The Butler Longhorn Museum will present a special evening with “The King” from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday at 1220 Coryell St. in League City. Vince King will perform as Elvis. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for members and $35 for all others. For tickets and information, visit www.butlerlonghornmuseum.com or call 281-332-1393.
The city of Friendswood will have its free Concerts in the Park events from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays at the Stevenson Park Gazebo at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own blankets, lawn chairs, and food. Wearing masks and social distancing is encouraged. Mojo Faction will perform Friday. For information, visit www.friendswood.com.
SATURDAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
Catholic Charities and the Houston Food Bank will distribute food boxes at 9 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Queen of Peace Catholic Church at 626 Laurel St. in La Marque. For more information, call Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. Weston Ray and Marie Robb will speak. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
Meals on Wheels of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to help with its Water on Wheels distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To sign up, visit www.volunteerhou.org or call Lauren Lewis at 281-818-0855.
The Galveston Bay Foundation will have its annual Bay Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday as a free virtual event on its Facebook page and at www.galvbay.org/bayday. Participants must preregister at www.galvbay.org/bayday. For information, contact Emily Ford, eford@galvbay.org or 832-536-2256.
The renown Bach Society of Houston will have its special matinee concert at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary of First Lutheran Church on the corner of 25th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Admission is free; however, a free-will offering of $5 to $10 will be appreciated. For information, email rick@bachsocietyhouston.org or kturner@bachsocietyhouston.org, or call the church at 409-762-8477.
The Buccaneers on the Bayou Boat Parade will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday at Dickinson Bayou, Tropical Gardens (Gum Bayou), and end at the FM 646 bridge. Participants are encouraged to dress up in pirate costumes. All boats are invited to the free event. For information, call Gaylynn Naiser, 832-274-0869.
MONDAY
The Kemah Boardwalk will have a job fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday in its human resources office at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. Take copies of your resume and apply online at www.landrysinc.com/careers. Potential employees will also receive a $250 sign-on bonus ($100 after completion of 30 days; $150 after 90 days). For information, call 281-334-8902.
UPCOMING
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will collaborate with MYS Consulting to provide a free Young Adult Anxiety webinar from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. May 21. For information and to sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Composting” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. May 21 virtually. Master Gardener Jim Gilliam will present the class. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its 66th anniversary dinner “Livin’ on Island Time” at 7 p.m. May 27 at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort at 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Chairman Col. Allen West, and two-star Ret. Maj. Gen. Pete Bayer, will be the guest speakers. May 22 is the deadline to RSVP. Tickets are $75 or $78 via credit card. No cancellations after May 24. For tickets and information, contact Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net or 713-504-0304.
First Christian Church will have its spring rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 22 at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. Clothes, toys, household items and more will be available.
The Sea Isle Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 29 at Milton Pines Park at 4100 Mason Drive in Sea Isle. Various vendors will be selling a wide variety of wares. There also will be concessions. For information, email bloombythesea@att.net.
The 1NE Hope Love Lyrics and Laughs Experience has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. May 29 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. The event will feature Kelly Price, Marcus D. Wiley, Lyfe Jennings and more. COVID safety protocols will be strictly enforced. For tickets and information, visit https://ticketstripe.com/1neHopeExperience, or call Paul Morgan Courville, 409-347-3773.
The Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston will have its Memorial Day concert at 4 p.m. May 30 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 18220 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay/Houston; and at 7 p.m. May 31 at Dickinson First United Methodist Church at 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
The Vietnam Veterans of America No. 685 will have its annual watchfire Memorial Day program at 6 p.m. May 30 at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock. For information, call Buddy Farina, 409-682-1360.
