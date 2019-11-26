Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available (some items are free at the end of each month). For information, call 409-765-5138.
The American Begonia Society Houston satellite branch will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Houston Park, 5001 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. Call 409-600-1411.
The Santa Fe Crafty Grannies No. 1033 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees will have to pay for their own lunch. New members are welcome. Call Mollie Jamison, 409-925-5524.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the captain’s room at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Call Dawn Tholcken, 281-923-5197.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Tuesdays at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St., in La Marque. Call 409-938-9258.
The New Leaf Al-Anon group will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Rosenberg Library, in the Randall Room, 2310 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Call 409-692-3078.
Free dance lessons taught by Lewis and Betty Whistler will be available from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 2105 S. Dickinson, in League City. Must have a city of League City activity card to participate (nonresidents can pay $25 for a yearly pass or purchase a day pass). For information, call 832-517-5833.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will serve a free Thanksgiving dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. All are welcome. Dine-in only. Call 409-763-9866.
The Galveston Island Chess Club will meet from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at the Tremont Hotel Coffee Shop, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row, in Galveston. Chess players of all levels, newbies and those who haven’t played in a while are welcome. Contact George Laiacona, laiaconajr@gmail.com or 713-252-4127.
The League City Evening Lions Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Spring Creek Barbeque, 2710 Interstate 45 S., in League City. Visitors are welcome. Visit www.lceveninglions.webs.com.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Call 409-762-1212.
The Galveston Dance Club will offer group dance lessons at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the aerobics room at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. The first two lessons are free. No partner is required. Visit www.galvestondanceclub.com. Call 409-370-0617.
Knights of Columbus No. 787 will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. Call 409-762-2112.
