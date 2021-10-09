TODAY
The Galveston Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin at 9 a.m. today at the Stewart Beach Pavilion, 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Registration begins at 8 a.m. To sign up, contact Stephanie Fitzgerald, alztexwalk@alz.org or 713-314-1336, or visit alz.org/walk.
Bay Area Pet Adoptions will have its Barktoberfest event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Jackie’s Brickhouse, 1053 Marina Bay Drive in Kemah. Admission is free. For information, visit bayareapetadoptions.org/barktoberfest.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 228 Star of the Sea will meet at 10:30 a.m. today at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call Regent Cynthia Schaaf, 409-766-0430.
The 37th annual Galveston Island Greek Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1824 Ball St. in Galveston. Admission is free; however, a $4 donation is asked per person. For information, visit galvestongreek festival.com.
Oktoberfest by the Bay will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Memorial First Church, 2029 29th St. N. in Texas City. There will be live music, beverages, food, craft vendors, a silent auction and children’s games. For information, visit mem1.org or call 409-945-4052.
The Celebration Seabrook Music & Art Fest by the Bay will be from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today at Meador Park, 2400 Hammer St. in Seabrook. For information, visit celebrationseabrook.com.
Clean Galveston will have its 29th annual Walk-A-Bout “A Treasure Hunt Through Galveston Island’s Downtown/Strand District” event from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. today in downtown Galveston. Participants will meet up at Sound Bar, 2411 Mechanic St. in Galveston. A donation of $50 per walker is asked. For tickets and information, visit cleangalveston.org/events.html.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Elks Lodge will have its Red, White and Blue Stampede fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Benefit tickets are $100 each, which includes a seafood dinner, a live band and four chances in a raffle to win cash prizes. Additional tickets are $15 each. For information, call 409-682-2521.
Central Christian Church will have its second annual Blessings of the Animals from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Pets should be on a leash or in a carrier. Boy Scout Pack No. 124 will assist in the festivities. Donations of food, blankets and towels for pets also are asked. For information, call Carol Freeman, 409-771-5644.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will be accepting letters/donations for care packages for those serving in the U.S. Armed Forces through Nov. 11. For information, call Patsy Schattel, 409-795-8933.
SUNDAY
Randalls will have its “Fall Into Christmas” food drive during normal store hours through Oct. 16 at 2931 Central City Blvd. in Galveston. All proceeds will benefit the Galveston County Food Bank. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, Ball High School class of 1981, and AMOCO Federal Credit Union will sponsor a family fun day “feed the hungry” picnic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Menard Park, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. All are welcome. For information, call Dolores Johnson, 409-739-2336.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will observe Women Month at 11 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 31 at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Minister Betty Nelson Young, of The Jesus Is Lord Word of Truth Ministries Church in La Marque, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-938-7247 or 409-938-7835.
The city of League City and League City Animal Care will have its pet food pantry drive-through supply distribution event from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at 755 W. Walker St. in League City. Free pet food, kennels/carriers, collars/leashes and other supplies will be given away (while supplies last). For League City residents in need only. For information, visit leaguecity.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Riders will meet at 12:15 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galves tonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Ladies Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliaboden hamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The Holy Family Parish Women’s Altar Society will meet at noon Tuesday in the parish hall at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1010 35th St. in Galveston. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center has rescheduled its “Red, White And Do” Gala to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday virtually. The event will include a silent and live auction. Silent auction opens for bidding Tuesday at milewisctr.org. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its fall plant sale from noon Friday to noon Oct. 16 virtually. Online store can be found at store.galvestonmg.org. For information, call 281-309-5065.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters will have its 35th annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 17 at AMF Star Lanes, 2404 Palmer Highway in Texas City. To sign up, call Alice Teeler, 409-763-4638 or visit mentorsgc.org and click on the events tab.
Independence Village will have its “A Ghostly Gala” fundraiser event at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must RSVP by Friday by contacting Susan Bailey, txrealtorsusan@comcast.net or 832-692-7525.
The Hitchcock Class of 1970 will have its class reunion Nov. 6 at The Hidden Palms, 3706 Ave. E1/2 in Santa Fe. Registration ends Friday. For information, call Frank Tax, 713-408-0563.
The Brushes By the Beach Plein Air Art Contest will be from Oct. 16 through Nov. 8 at G. Lee Gallery, 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B in Galveston. For artists ages 16 and older. For registration information, visit gleegallery.net/brushes-by-the-beach-pleinair or call 409-370-7350.
The city of La Marque’s Bayou Fest will be Oct. 16 at the Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. For information, visit lamarquebayoufest.com or call 409-938-9255.
The 38th annual CountryFest Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, email alders gatebazaar@comcast.net.
Eleanore Wuhrich will lead a workshop on turning gourds into mini-houses from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Galveston Art League, 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $35. To sign up, visit galvestonartleague.com. For information, email gallery2117A@gmail.com.
The 24th annual ARToberFEST will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 16 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 on Postoffice Street between 21st and 23rd streets in Galveston. Admission is $5 for ages 13 and older; and free for ages 12 and younger. For information/tickets, visit artoberfest.com, or call Sarah Piel, 409-770-5066 or 800-821-1894.
The fifth annual Brad and Big Rich’s Cajun Chef’s Cook-off will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 16 at Festival Park, 1605 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. For information, email cathie@coastalout doorsgroup.com or call 409-684-6231.
Author Susan McCauley will be signing copies of her book “Ghost Hunters: Spirit Fire” from noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at Pirates & Ghosts, 2313 Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact McCauley, sbmccauleyauthor@gmail.com or 703-307-0998.
Holy Family Catholic School will have its fall festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. Raffle, silent and live auction items are needed, as well as sponsors. If you’d like to help, email hfcgalvfallfestival@gmail.com or call 409-765-6607. For information, call Jennie Latham or Candice Webber, 409-370-9736.
The Salvation Army Galveston County will be accepting registration for its Angel Tree Christmas assistance program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 or 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. No phone applications. For information, call 409-763-1691 or visit salvationarmygalveston county.org.
