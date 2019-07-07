The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through July 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The American Legion Post No. 554 ALA junior meeting will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of male volunteers to be Big Brothers to waiting Littles. Enrollment also is open for Little Sisters to be matched with a Big Sister in the community-based program. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Clear Creek Independent School District’s Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of volunteers to be Bigs for the upcoming 2019-20 school year. To apply, visit bbbstx.org/beabig and select school/site-based and then select your district campus. For information, email Jeanne deVezin at jdevezin@ccisd.net, or Julia Kelley at jkelley@bbbstx.org.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Arts Center will present its Summer Clay Camps from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Pat Johnson will lead the classes. Registration is required. To sign up, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org/summer_art or call 409-763-2403, Ext. 1004.
The Galveston Bay Area Texas Master Naturalists will conclude its “Action Heroes of Galveston Beaches” art exhibit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St., in Galveston. The artwork was done by second- and third-graders from L. A. Morgan and Oppe elementary schools. Admission is free. For information, call Anne Hect, 409-692-1415.
The Galveston Children’s Museum will present its “Family Free Night” from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Visit www.galvestoncm.org or call 409-572-2544.
{span}The Galveston Children’s Museum is celebrating its 5th Birthday on Wednesday, July 10th with games, cake and $5 admissions from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Galveston Children’s Museum at Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway. For additional information call 409-572-2544.{/span}
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Arranging Fresh and Artificial Flowers” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting registration for its Summer Drama Camps for youth at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For ages 6-16. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its Eco-Art Summer Camps for ages 5-8 and 9-12 at www.artistboat.org/eco-art-camps. For information and registration fees, call 409-770-0722.
Island East-End Theatre Company is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer sessions at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. Session II will be July 22 through Aug. 9. For registration fees and information, email islandetc1@gmail.com or call 409-762-3556.
The city of Friendswood is accepting registration for swim lessons at www.friendswood.com/pool and click on “swim lessons” tab. For information, call 281-996-3220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.