The inaugural Ride for Rosenberg event and toy drive will be from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at Rosenberg Elementary School, 721 10th St. in Galveston. New, unwrapped toys are needed and will be given to students in need. For information, call Kevin Williams, 832-312-1080.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its furniture sale from 8 a.m. to noon today at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. Must wear a face covering. For information, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
The Silk Purse will have a porch sale from 9 a.m. to noon today at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Masks are required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Atmosphere The Salon will be accepting donations of unwrapped toys and canned goods from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 1221 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-9810.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will host a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. A barbecue chicken dinner will be sold for $10 each. Proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Galveston County and the Sunshine Center. To preorder, call 409-392-3205.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston, will accept Letters to Santa through today. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
Hitchcock Public Library will have a virtual book presentation at 1 p.m. today via its Facebook page. The poetry book, “Metamorphosis” will be presented by author Krystal M. Frenchwood, who’s a 2013 graduate of Hitchcock High School. For information, visit www.hitchcock publiclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a watch party of the Army versus Navy game from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Food and drink specials also will be available. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The “It Must Be Christmas” tour, presented by Grammy Award-winning recording artist, David Phelps, will be at 7 p.m. today at First Baptist Church, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, visit www.fbctc.com or www.davidphelps.com, or call 409-986-4950.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will conclude its presentation of “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The show can be seen at 8 p.m. today. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors/students. The show also will be streamed. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Jan. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Riders will meet at 12:15 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The Santa Fe Garden Group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Visitors are welcome. Must wear a mask. For information, call 409-925-2552.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The Ladies Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
TUESDAY
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The group is soliciting male, teachers, and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course helps those dealing with the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. To sign up or get more information, call 409-948-1178.
WEDNESDAY
The Rho Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity is accepting new, unwrapped toys for its inaugural Moody Early Childhood Center toy drive through Wednesday. All donations should be dropped off at Classic Auto Group, 8020 Broadway in Galveston, or Taper Kings Barber Shop, 2818 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. If you need your donation to be picked up, call 409-457-8386.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its mid-week Advent service at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. For information, call 409-925-2552.
THURSDAY
The Moody Mansion will resume its Senior Hours from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday and Dec. 31 at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Seniors ages 60 and older will be admitted to tour the mansion free of charge. RSVP is required. To RSVP and get more information, visit www.moodymansion.org or call 409-765-9770.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will celebrate the Holiday of Lights during Hanukkah at various times with different events through Thursday via Zoom. For information, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-468-1839 or 832-725-5028.
FRIDAY
The Nia Cultural Center will have a coat drive daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday (excluding Monday and Tuesday) at Scott Elementary School at 4116 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. New and gently-used coats and jackets in youth and adult sizes are needed. For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-765-7086.
The Galveston College Theatre department will present “Just in the Nick of Time: A Detective Red Mistletoe Mystery” by Linda Daugherty at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Dec. 19, and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 20 virtually. To receive the free link to the radio audio drama, contact Director Liz Lacy, llacy@gc.edu or 409-944-1398.
Jingle on the Boardwalk will take place Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 20 on the Kemah Boardwalk. Hours and events vary. The 59th annual Christmas Boat Lane Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 and the New Year’s Eve Celebration for the entire family will be Dec. 31. For a complete list of events and times, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-535-8100.
UPCOMING
The Santa’s Kingdom Bike and Toy Drive will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at 13109 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to make a monetary donation and/or get more information, call Kevin Salter, 409-443-6070.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will present “The Choir of Man: Direct From London” as a virtual performance at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 via SHOWTIX4U. Tickets are $30 for a single stream and $40 for a group/family stream. For information, visit www.thegrand.com.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church’s choir will present “Gifts of Christmas” by Sandra Woodlock at 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
ONGOING
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is seeking new officials in the Galveston County area. No experience necessary. Must be 18 and older and available for games starting at 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Training will be provided. The average pay for beginners is $45 per hour. For information, call Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835, or George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317.
Galveston College will have early registration for the spring 2021 semester from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at gc.edu through Jan. 19. Returning students can register on their Whitecaps portal at whitecaps.gc.edu. To meet with an advisor, email advising@gc.edu. For financial aid information, visit gc.edu/financial-aid. For information, call 409-944-4242.
Optimist International is accepting entries for its annual essay contest, which is open to middle and high school students ages 19 and younger in Galveston County. “Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism” is the theme. Feb. 12 is the deadline. First place will win $250 and an opportunity to compete in the district contest for a $2,500 college scholarship. For application and/or information, contact Diane Moore, diane.moore@garygreene.com or 409-789-6330.
