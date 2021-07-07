TODAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budel mann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
THURSDAY
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. Dana Shaw will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and its general meeting from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Thursday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Knights of Columbus No. 787 will offer its swimming pool open to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 17 at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. The fee is $3 per person. Concessions also will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A lifeguard will be on duty. For information, visit Facebook.com/KofC787 or call 409-762-2112.
La Izquierda will have its Save the Locals — Menard Park Music Series from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday’s through July 29 at the band shell at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. Free Radicals with Flat Broke will perform. Take your own chairs/blankets. For information, contact Robert Kuhn, robert@laizquierdafest.com or 832-488-0407.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday virtually. To get the link and more information, visit www.GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
FRIDAY
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Melba Hamilton, from the St. Dominic’s Center, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.serra-club-of-galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
SATURDAY
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Aquaponics” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday virtually. Master Gardener Robin Collins will present the class. Must pre-register. Space is limited to the first 33 registrants. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 S. in La Marque. For information, call 409-739-5665.
MONDAY
Texas City Independent School District will have its laptop drop-off from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through July 29 at its technology warehouse behind Blocker Middle School at 1800 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. A map on exact location can be found at www.tcisd.org. For information, call 409-916-0117.
The Bryan Museum is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.thebryanmuseum.org. Session I is Monday through July 16, and Session II is July 19 through July 23 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, contact Susannah Brown, summercamp@thebryanmuseum.org or 409-220-3316.
Island East-End Theatre Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer theater camp at www.islandetc.org. The camp is for incoming third-graders through 12th grade. “Seussical” will be the musical presented. The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays Monday through July 30 and Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. For information, call 409-762-3556.
Texas City Independent School District is accepting online registration for the 2021-2022 school year through July 29 at www.tcisd.org/registration. Use Skyward login to register returning students; if you’re a new parent of a new student(s) you can create an account. For information, email registration@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0185.
The Galveston County Food Bank’s summer Kidz Pacz program will provide weekly food packs for qualifying children ages 3-18 weekdays through Aug. 13 at distribution sites throughout Galveston County. For information, call 409-945-4232 or visit www.galves toncountyfoodbank.org.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through July 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit http://leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Monday. The group is soliciting male, teachers, and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
