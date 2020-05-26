Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.