The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Feb. 23 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Ruby Goodwin Widow’s Club will meet at noon today at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St., in Galveston. All widows are welcome. Call 409-744-3713.
UPCOMING
The seventh annual city of La Marque Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday starting at La Marque High School, 300 Vauthier Road, in La Marque. The parade will turn right onto FM 1765, right on Albert Street, and end at McKinney United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby, in La Marque. A celebration program will be immediately afterward at the church. For information, call Nakisha Paul, 409-766-0049, or John Humphrey, 409-934-1371.
The annual Unity Prayer Circle honoring Martin Luther King Jr. will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-8521.
Gardenkids of Kemah will have its Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at 1 p.m. Monday at the Kemah Community Center, 800 Harris St., in Kemah. For information, visit www.gardenkids kemah.org or call 281-334-7529.
The Booker T. Washington Exes will present a reenactment of Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous speech “I Have A Dream” at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the African American Cultural Park on the corner of 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Lynn Ray Ellison, 409-354-3377.
The Galveston County March to 2020 Candidate Debate will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday in the auditorium of College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road, in Texas City. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For information, call Geri Bentley, 281-610-7003.
The Sidney Sherman No. 2 Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kelley’s Country Cookin’ Restaurant, 4604 Interstate 45, in La Marque. Attendees are asked to RSVP. To RSVP, call Steve Manis, 281-222-0119.
Instructor Sally Knight will teach silk painting with Spectra tissue paper from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2117-A Postoffice St., in Galveston. Registration is $25 and includes all materials. To sign up and get information, visit Galves tonArtLeague.com or call 281-451-5814.
Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its annual free throw contest at 1 p.m. Saturday in the gym of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 23rd St., in Galveston. For boys and girls ages 8-13. For information, contact Maggie Albrecht, bikecabmaggie@gmail.com or 409-256-3080.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its winter juried show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston (early drop-off will be Jan. 26; call 409-682-3515 to arrange). Any artist ages 15 and older can enter up to three works. $20 entry fee. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas will have its 34th annual Mardi Gras Gala at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Tickets are $60 per person. Raffle tickets also are available for $20 each or three for $40. For tickets, call 409-939-2685 or visit EventBrite.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
