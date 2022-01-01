TODAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will celebrate New Year’s Day with a potluck luncheon from noon to 4 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Jan. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Bryan Museum will have its trading post event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Unique and eclectic items and collectables will be available for sale. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org or call Richard Farnsworth at 409-220-3022.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galveston sownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary junior meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Moody Mansion will host a free community open house from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. There will be music, light refreshments and memorable holiday decorations. For information, call 409-765-9770.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays (excluding holidays) with extended hours till 6 p.m. Wednesdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Jan. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will celebrate its 127th birthday from noon to 4 p.m. Monday at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Complimentary self-guided tours will be available. For information, visit thegrand.com or call 800-821-1894.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays (excluding holidays) through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its executive board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Santa Fe Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Aldersgate Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. All are welcome. For information, call Betty Miller, 409-502-0577, or Rose Henson, 409-978-3192.
TUESDAY
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer an emergency diaper bank from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Baby and adult diapers are available. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Tuesday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Wayne Christian, candidate for railroad commissioner, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Wedge Grafting” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 8 in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. The seminar will be taught by Master Gardeners Hazel Lampton, Debbie Espinosa and Herman Auer. Space is limited to first 20 registrants. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will host a free mental health symposium at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Drs. Louis Gilbert and Lisa Falls will present “Your Mind Matters.” For information, call 409-935-1100 between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
The city of Galveston’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade will begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 15. The parade will begin on 29th and Church streets and go south toward Avenue R 1/2 and end at 28th Street and Avenue Q. If you’d like to participate, call Gilbert Robinson, 409-771-8567.
The La Marque High School Alumni Association will have its annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade at 10 a.m. Jan. 17. The parade will begin at La Marque High School, 397 Duroux in La Marque, proceed down FM 1765, and end at Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 5917 Carver Ave. in Texas City. “It Starts With Me” is the theme. For information, call Nakisha Paul, 409-766-0049, or John Humphrey, 409-934-1371.
The Clear Creek Independent School District will have its 40th annual Livestock Show & Auction Jan. 18 through Jan. 20. The buyer registration and dinner will be at 5 p.m., followed by the live auction at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at 2155 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster. For information, visit ccisd.net/livestockshow.
Renowned artist Albert Handell will teach a painting workshop for artists of all skill levels Jan. 18 through Jan. 21 at the Galveston Art League, 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. To sign up and get more information, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 940-222-1958.
The 44th annual Rotary Club of Galveston chili supper will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 in the cafeteria of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person. For tickets and information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budel mann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a veterans’ town hall meeting at 4 p.m. Jan. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Chosen Ones Community Enrichment Center will host its annual clergy and police breakfast at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, corner of 27th and Ball streets in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Let’s Dance will host a special ballroom dance introduction event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 29 at Hometown Heroes Park Ballroom, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, call Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its winter juried show by appointment only Jan. 30 and anytime between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 31 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For artists ages 15 and older. Registration is $20 per entry for nonmembers. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com/exhibits or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Bay Area Christian School will have its community open house at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the worship center (building A) at 4800 W. Main St. in League City. For information, visit bacschool.org or call 281-332-4814.
There will be a Collegiate High School parent information session at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 in the conference center at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu.
The Galveston County Master Gardener online spring plant sale will be from noon Feb. 11 through noon Feb. 12 online. Browsing will begin Feb. 4. The store can be found at https://store.galvestonmg.org.
ONGOING
The Galveston Noon Optimist Club is accepting entries for its annual scholarship essay contest through Feb. 15. “How Does An Optimist Mindset Change My Tomorrow” is the topic. Open to all middle and high school students in Galveston County. Cash prize will be awarded. For information, contact Diane Moore, diane.moore@garygreene.com or 409-789-6330.
The Galveston County Food Bank offers application assistance for various social services such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP and Medicaid. For information, call Emmanuel Blanco, 409-945-4232.
