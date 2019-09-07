The 17th annual free Lions Club Fishing Derby for Kids will be from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Highland Bayou Park, 1991 Getty Drive, in La Marque. For ages 4-14. For information, call David Shinn, 409-789-1038.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Author Lee Carl Whitaker will be signing copies of his book “Between Systolic and Diastolic Pressure: An Encounter with Nelson Mandela” at 10 a.m. Saturday at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 6414 FM 1765, in Texas City. For information, contact Zadie Joyce Whitaker, joycewhitak er0723@gmail.com or 409-938-4320.
The Galveston Home & Garden Show will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Admission is $8 per person, $6 for seniors, and free for ages 4 and younger. For information, visit www.galveston homeandgarden.com.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 Auxiliary will have its second annual Family Freedom Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, email 880auxsecretary@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “A Passion for Plumeria” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Alpha Tau Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday in the McCullough Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-5170 or 409-692-1081.
Author Lisa Haneberg will be signing copies of her book “Dead Pelican: A Spy Shop Mystery” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
Write Thoughts, a group of poets and short story writers, will meet from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mod Coffee Shop, 2200 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Take something to read (about five minutes long). Call 409-740-2889.
The Beta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. All inactive and active sorors are welcome. Call 409-744-8797 or 713-826-1308.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 21 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a flag burning ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8575.
The Galveston Republican Women will have a fellowship meeting featuring Diamond and Silk at 6 p.m. Saturday in The Davidson Ballroom of The Tremont House at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. To RSVP, email Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net.
Movie Nite on The Strand will begin at dusk Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. “Tommy Boy” will be shown. For information, visit www.mitchell historicproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The Texas Ramblers will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
