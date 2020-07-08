HAPPY BIRTHDAY Jennifer Carter Clayborn, Ryzhon Gamble, Manuel Hernandez, Johnny Shaw, Walter Dubose, Johnny Shaw Jr., Clifton Harmanson, TaLina Ferrell, Ira Leigh, Chel’c Bennett, Paul Anthony Morgan Sr., Walter Jefferson, Sherronda Hearn Randle, Matthew Oliver and Ora Sardinea Fields.

HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Jada R. Finsley.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY John and Lou Ringer, celebrating 70 years; and Andy and Beverly Odom, celebrating 53 years of marriage.

HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY Odell Jr. and Beverly Wilkins, celebrating 46 years of marriage.

Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription