Be Someone

The Friendswood Chamber of Commerce welcomes Steven Passons and his wife Bianca Passons, owners of Be Someone Sports. Everyone enjoyed networking and learning more about their business that was created to upgrade every aspect of youth sports. They offer recreational basketball and leagues for kids and adults of all levels. They host numerous Amateur Athletics Union basketball tournaments each year, recreational basketball leagues for ages kindergarten to eight grades and youth volleyball leagues for ages second to eight grades.

TUESDAY

Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.

