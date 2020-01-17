AARP Chapter No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. “Options for Senior Care” will be presented. Annual dues are $8. Contact Lynne Justis, lynne_jus tis@yahoo.com or 832-212-5417.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 281-933-1113.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. today at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have music by DJ Judy from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Feb. 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center food fair begins at 7 a.m. until all food is distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags/boxes to carry goods. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will have a field trip from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Galveston Island State Park. Attendees are asked to meet at the Nature Center on the bay side of the park. For information, visit www.GalvestonNatureTourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road, in Galveston. Mayor Jim Yarbrough will be the guest speaker. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston Lassie League will conclude its spring softball registration from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 4-16. For information, visit galveston lassieleague.org or call Tony Prets, 281-658-7573.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free “Growing Great Tomatoes” class from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; and its ”Growing Peaches in Galveston County” class from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
The Galveston Island Democratic Club will have a voter registration drive from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Menard Park, 2222 28th St., in Galveston. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The free Draw Your Dreams Art Workshop for children will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St., in Galveston. All materials will be provided, and each child will be eligible to win prizes, including a new bicycle. For information, contact Edward Sulzberger, esulzberger@comcast.net or 409-599-4382.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas will have its 34th annual Mardi Gras Gala at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Tickets are $60 per person. Raffle tickets also are available for $20 each or three for $40. For tickets, call 409-939-2685 or visit EventBrite.
