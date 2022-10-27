Dine Out to Donate

The Clear Creek Education Foundation’s (CCEF) 9th annual “Dine Out to Donate” event had more than 50+ local restaurants participating in this year’s event. At each restaurant diners voted for their Clear Creek Independent School District school of choice to receive up to $750 for school programs. Congratulations to the schools that had the highest percentage of participation based on student population. CCEF awarded a total of $3,750 to first and second place thanks to the sponsorship of Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins and Mott, LLP. The school with the highest participation overall was Ed White Elementary and it was awarded the traveling “Golden Hot Dog” trophy. Other schools honored were: Art & Pat Goforth Elementary, Brookside Intermediate, League City Intermediate, Clear Creek High School, Clear Path Alternative School and Clear Path Alternative School.

FRIDAY

The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.

